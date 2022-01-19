Ranking the top 5 Ferrari drivers

Ferrari is not just a team, it's an emotion in F1. As the oldest and most successful outfit on the grid, it is a dream team for many F1 drivers. Throughout its history in the sport, it has been home to some of the greatest talents ever seen in F1.

In this piece, we rank the top 5 drivers to have driven for the Italian team. In the interest of keeping the list contemporary, we've excluded legends like Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari, and John Surtees as these drivers drove in an entirely different era of F1.

Ferrari's top 5 drivers ranked

#5 Kimi Raikkonen

The last driver to win the championship for the Italian team, Kimi Raikkonen spent eight seasons with the team and is one of the more prolific drivers the team has had. The Finnish driver was arguably the best driver on the grid when he was picked up by Ferrari to replace Michael Schumacher in 2007. Raikkonen duly obliged by winning the driver's title in 2007, beating Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Ever since his win, Raikkonen's stock inside the team nosedived as he was released in 2009, a year earlier than his contract stated. The Finn, however, made a comeback for the Italian team in 2014 and played the supporting act to Sebastian Vettel until 2018.

Raikkonen may not be the best driver Ferrari has had in recent times. His ability to win the title in 2007 and stay with the team for eight years, however, qualifies him to feature in these rankings.

#4 Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel's relationship with the team has to be one of the most underwhelming partnerships in the history of the sport. The German joined the team in 2015 as a four-time world champion looking to emulate what his idol Michael Schumacher had done for the team.

The combination of Ferrari with all the resources in the world and Vettel, a four-time champion in his own right, was expected to be destined for greatness. During his six-year stay with the team, however, Vettel couldn't even come close to achieving the results he had hoped for.

The team never produced a car capable of a sustained championship challenge, while Vettel too developed a few shortcomings in his driving that didn't help. Concurrently, though, during his tenure, Vettel did put together consistent results with the car he had at his disposal. He would become one of the most prolific drivers, with the second-highest number of wins, to ever drive for the team.

