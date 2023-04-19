Ranking top 5 Kimi Raikkonen quotes in F1

Kimi Raikkonen is one of the most iconic F1 drivers in the history of the sport. Although he's not the most successful in terms of statistics, his cold yet funny personality won hearts of millions when he raced in the sport.

He's known to stay silent and simply focus on driving and racing; however, he has had some hilarious replies and quotes during his F1 career. Some of them were quite savage, while others were hilarious and are etched in the memories of fans.

Here are five memorable things Raikkonen said that the F1 community still recalls after his retirement.

Top five Kimi Raikkonen quotes in F1

Here are they:

#1 Leave me alone, I know what I'm doing

One of the most iconic quotes from Kimi Raikkonen came in 2012, when the Finn was driving for Lotus in the Abu Dhabi GP. During the race, he was being chased by Fernando Alonso when his race engineer came on the radio and gave him details about him.

However, Raikkonen was well aware of Alonso and simply told his race engineer to leave him alone and drive. He said:

"Leave me alone. I know what I’m doing."

This quote became so famous that it has been used by millions of fans. When he was about to retire in 2021, his former team Alfa Romeo humorously but lovingly wrote:

"Dear Kimi, we will leave you alone now" on the Finn's car in the Abu Dhabi GP.

#2 I was having a sh*t

At the 2006 F1 Brazilian GP, football legend Pele was invited to honour Michael Schumacher with a lifetime achievement trophy before his last race. Almost all drivers and team members were present for the trophy-giving ceremony, except for a few, including Kimi Raikkonen.

During the grid walk, Martin Brundle came up to the Finn and asked about missing the event. The youngster replied with a smile:

"Yeah. I was having a sh*t."

#3 It protects my head

It's safe to say that a helmet is one of the most important and special pieces of gear an F1 driver wears while racing.

It's the only piece of gear they can customise. However, Kimi Raikkonen did not really care about the design or style as long as it protected his head.

Amber 🧡🏁 @art_martos



"It protects my head"



~ Kimi Raikkonen



#AQuoteADay The helmet has a special meaning for many drivers. How important is it to you?"It protects my head"~ Kimi Raikkonen The helmet has a special meaning for many drivers. How important is it to you?"It protects my head"~ Kimi Raikkonen #AQuoteADay https://t.co/JXCTGn04fA

When asked about the importance of a helmet in an interview, he simply replied:

"It protects my head."

#4 I don't care what happened to others

In 2012, when Kimi Raikkonen was driving for Lotus, he spun in the Q3 qualifying session before the Japanese GP. His crash was massive, and it ruined other drivers' qualifying sessions, too.

Although the politically and ethically right thing to do after the session is to publicly apologise to the drivers, the Finn did the opposite. When asked about what happened and how his crash caused a lot of chaos, he replied:

"I spun. I don't care what happened to others."

Although that was quite brutal, it proved yet again that Raikkonen always liked to speak his mind without any fear.

#5 Get my gloves and steering wheel

This might not be the most famous quote Kimi Raikkonen has ever said, but it's definitely the most hilarious one.

During a red flag period in the 2017 Azerbaijan GP, the Ferrari pit crew pushed the Finn's car out of the garage after fixing it. However, they forgot to give him the steering wheel and gloves. So, Raikkonen kept screaming at them to give him both things so that he could be ready to drive. He said:

"Get my gloves and steering wheel!"

As the crew was slow to give him the gloves and steering wheel, Raikkonen's anger kept rising and he started screaming at them through the radio.

