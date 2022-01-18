Ranking the top 5 McLaren Drivers

McLaren is one of the few teams that has been perennial front-runners in F1. The Woking-based outfit are not just one of the oldest teams on the grid alongside Ferrari, they are among the most successful as well. It has been part of the sport for decades, and during this period, it has been home to some of the best talents to have ever driven an F1 car.

In this piece, we look at the top five drivers who have raced for the team. We will be keeping in mind the contribution they made, the success they had, as well as the length of their tenure with the team when ranking them.

Ranking drivers who have raced for McLaren

#5 Lewis Hamilton

We begin with the boy from Stevenage — Lewis Hamilton. It might be a contentious choice to put arguably one of the greatest talents ever in F1 in fifth. It is, however, fair to say that most of Hamilton's accomplishments have come from his association with Mercedes. The Briton inherited a great car in 2007 and went on to pick up his first title in 2008.

From 2009 onwards, however, the team and driver combo failed to put together a concrete championship-winning season until Hamilton left the team in 2012. Although the 37-year-old remains the last world champion for the team, his contribution to the team pales in comparison to the other drivers on the list.

#4 Niki Lauda

A giant of our team and of our sport, who we miss greatly. 🧡 Remembering the legendary Niki Lauda, who was born #OnThisDay in 1949.A giant of our team and of our sport, who we miss greatly. Remembering the legendary Niki Lauda, who was born #OnThisDay in 1949.A giant of our team and of our sport, who we miss greatly. 🇦🇹🧡 https://t.co/v9wicq0aFh

Niki Lauda returned to F1 in 1982 after retiring from the sport to pursue other interests. He made McLaren his home in his second innings in F1 and was instrumental in building the team. The outfit ultimately transformed into a championship contender in 1984 when he won the title and beat his teammate Alain Prost.

Niki's contribution to the team's rise in 1980s does get understated time and time again. It is, however, fair to say that the Austrian was responsible for building a strong base for the team, a base on which the team's dominance in the late 1980s was built.

