Ranking the top 5 Red Bull Drivers

Red Bull was known as a drinks company when it started its journey in Formula 1 in 2005. Taking over a poorly managed Jaguar outfit, the team has grown exponentially since its nascent years.

They went on a historic four-year stretch of consecutive championship triumphs with a young Sebastian Vettel where no team came close to challenging them.

In the 2021 F1 season, Red Bull picked up their fifth Driver's World Championship with another young sensation in Max Verstappen. The team has become famous with its driver academy producing stars for the future. In this piece, we rank the top five drivers to have ever driven for the Red Bull Racing team in F1.

Red Bull's top 5 drivers ranked (rankings are in order)

#5 David Coulthard

Red Bull Racing @redbullracing #MonacoGP It was #OnThisDay in 2006 that we picked up our first podium finish 🍾 As DC brought the Superman inspired RB2 home in P3 It was #OnThisDay in 2006 that we picked up our first podium finish 🍾 As DC brought the Superman inspired RB2 home in P3 🏁 #MonacoGP

David Coulthard was the first driver to be brought on board by the team. He was an experienced driver from McLaren who was introduced to the team to help build the foundation for the championship-winning giant.

Coulthard extracted the maximum possible from the machinery and scored the team's first podium at Monaco in 2006. Although his stats might not look as impressive as some of the other drivers, the Scottish driver played an important role in setting up the team for a successful future.

#4 Mark Webber

Mark Webber was the first star-driver picked up by Christian Horner to take the team forward and challenge the frontrunners. Although Mark Webber almost achieved the dream of winning the title in 2010, Sebastian Vettel came in his way. But the Aussie driver played an admirable supporting act for Sebastian Vettel.

Webber also became famous for the contentious "Multi-21" incident at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2013. But the overall the impact the Australian had on the growth of the team was nothing short of brilliant.

#3 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo @danielricciardo Thank you @redbullracing for the last 5 years. Many amazing moments which I'll never forget and be forever grateful for. Still plenty of 2018 left to create more memories and finish strong. Thank you @redbullracing for the last 5 years. Many amazing moments which I'll never forget and be forever grateful for. Still plenty of 2018 left to create more memories and finish strong. https://t.co/jNjnoT0hsj

Daniel Ricciardo surprised everyone with a sensational debut season at Red Bull in 2014. Graduating from Torro Rosso and joining Sebastian Vettel, no one expected Daniel Ricciardo to be anything but a supporting act for the German.

However, ever since he stepped into the senior team, the Australian showed a level of performance that surprised everyone on the grid. He beat Vettel in his first year with the team. Ricciardo has proven himself to be one of the best drivers on the grid. He is also considered to be one of the most talented drivers to have graduated from the team's prestigious driver academy.

#2 Max Verstappen

The latest Red Bull Drivers champion Max Verstappen finds himself second on the list. The Dutch driver made his debut with the senior team at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 and to the surprise of everyone, won his first race with the team.

Despite driving for a front-running team as a teenager, Max Verstappen has always been a standout driver inside the car. He peaked in 2021 when he produced an impeccable season against Lewis Hamilton to win his very first championship in F1.

The longer the Dutch driver stays with the team, the more his chances he will have to climb up this ranking.

#1 Sebastian Vettel

At the top of the rankings, it's hard to put anyone but Sebastian Vettel. The German driver was the one that put the team on the elite's map with their very first win at the Chinese Grand Prix in 2009.

The team and the driver went on a run of four consecutive titles for the driver and the constructors from 2010-2013. It was one of the more dominant phases in the history of Formula 1.

Sebastian Vettel was an elite driver in his prime. Even though we might see Max Verstappen staking a claim as the best driver for Red Bull in the future, the accolade for now belongs to the German.

