Ranking the worst F1 races of all time

F1 fans are not an easy bunch to please when it comes to cars, tracks, or even races at times. The sport is highly dependent on many factors that all need to work great together simultaneously if fans are to be treated to a magnificent race. It is not every time, however, that we witness a race that blows our minds and prompts us to ponder.

While some races can turn out to be like the 2022 F1 British GP, where the ongoings turned out to be madness; others can be a little bit boring and, well, not so preferred. The sale of tickets also ranges widely across venues and arenas, depending on their history of producing quality racing. As the sport has grown, however, entertainment has become probably its biggest priority.

Dacha44 @Dacha44_F1 The best and worst races are always the hardest to edit The best and worst races are always the hardest to edit https://t.co/Hv6XRU1hjv

The authorities have picked up exactly what the audience wants from their race. In fact, the sport's buzz has been so impactful that many legendary tracks are under threat of possibly being axed from the calendar. Crown jewels like the Monaco and the Belgian GPs are being considered to take a permanent leave from the business after producing disappointing events and/or for not being a big contributor monetarily.

Shockingly, 2022 was the final season of the French GP as F1 announced its leave soon after the GP weekend concluded. Since an entertaining race is the biggest box that needs to be ticked, let's find out what were some of the worst races in the sport's history.

#5 Fans did not enjoy the big-gapped 2018 F1 Canadian GP

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix is famous for its Turn 1 incidents and it delivered in 2018 as well, only to be touted as a boring race after that. Brendon Hartley's unprecedented crash into Lance Stroll was possibly the highlight of the whole race.

Formula 1 @F1 Stroll



Drama on the opening lap in Montreal back in 2018



#CanadianGP #F1 HartleyStrollDrama on the opening lap in Montreal back in 2018 Hartley 💥 Stroll Drama on the opening lap in Montreal back in 2018 😮 #CanadianGP #F1 https://t.co/GIsbVJu1jl

Further, it was a big mess for Lewis Hamilton, who did not win the race, handing over the championship lead to Sebastian Vettel at that point. The Mercedes had not been dialed in into the track for the entire race, gifting Vettel with an exceptional lead which left him and the other podium finishers unbothered.

#4 The low-rated 2019 F1 French GP

It is safe to say that a French GP weekend is not the most exciting for any F1 fan. The race, in general, is usually touted as one of the most boring ones on the calendar, with many finding it unnecessary. Criticism of the event has increased to the point where it has finally been struck off the calendar.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano After averaging 489k viewers in 2019, the 2021 French GP averaged 1.1 million viewers on ESPN last weekend — a 125% increase.



Netflix + the battle between Hamilton & Verstappen has created incredible momentum in the US. After averaging 489k viewers in 2019, the 2021 French GP averaged 1.1 million viewers on ESPN last weekend — a 125% increase.Netflix + the battle between Hamilton & Verstappen has created incredible momentum in the US. https://t.co/vzNSqlKb7f

The 2019 race was fairly simple for Mercedes man Lewis Hamilton, who won quite easily on the striped track. His teammate and partner Valtteri Bottas was not much of a challenge with Charles Leclerc rounding up as the final podium finisher.

#3 Ferrari spoiled 2010 F1 German GP's party

Back during the days of Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso, team radios were not allowed to be crystal clear in F1. This was also the beginning of the end for the German GP in the history of the sport.

Luke Smith @LukeSmithF1 Last time Ferrari scored a one-two? 2010 German Grand Prix #fernandoisfasterthanyou Last time Ferrari scored a one-two? 2010 German Grand Prix #fernandoisfasterthanyou

Undoubtedly, Ferrari's team orders are dumbfounding for many fans most of the time. Similarly, this particular 2010 race was widely regarded as manipulated, where Alonso was handed the win when Massa was asked to pave the way for the now famous line "Fernando is faster than you". While the race in itself wasn't as boring, this moment surely tainted it.

#2 When 2020 F1 Abu Dhabi GP did not entertain many

This race was only a teaser to what Max Verstappen was about to bring in 2021. Who knew that the same track would award him the most glorifying moment of his career a year later? While Lewis Hamilton became the champion, Verstappen surely made a mark.

CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics



Canadian speed skater Charles Hamelin modelled his Beijing 2022 helmet after Lewis Hamilton's from the 2020 Abu Dhabi GP, where the Brit celebrated his seventh F1 championship



In Beijing, Hamelin won his sixth Olympic medal 🥇 Greats inspire greatsCanadian speed skater Charles Hamelin modelled his Beijing 2022 helmet after Lewis Hamilton's from the 2020 Abu Dhabi GP, where the Brit celebrated his seventh F1 championshipIn Beijing, Hamelin won his sixth Olympic medal 🥇 Greats inspire greats 🙌Canadian speed skater Charles Hamelin modelled his Beijing 2022 helmet after Lewis Hamilton's from the 2020 Abu Dhabi GP, where the Brit celebrated his seventh F1 championship In Beijing, Hamelin won his sixth Olympic medal 🥇 https://t.co/jg1V6L360u

The race in itself, however, was very boring, providing no real overtaking opportunities, and being rather straightforward. Verstappen took away an easy win after leading dominantly and the race was a disappointment despite being the season-finale.

#1 The Wet Grand Prix: When rain gods didn't forgive Belgium

Just to be clear, the 2021 F1 Belgian GP never properly happened. The rain was so bad in 2021, that the entire weekend was spoiled. A severe Lando Norris crash on a track already touted as dangerous, followed by fans waiting hours to not see any proper racing were big disappointments.

MARL @FormuIaUno explaining the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix in the future like: explaining the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix in the future like: https://t.co/vrhkhXPVDh

It was only three hours later that Max Verstappen was announced as the winner after completing barely two laps following which the race was suspended. How could a race like that ever be entertaining? It was a total party spoiler for the fans.

So clearly for a race to be entertaining, the GP weekend needs to fulfill certain criteria. To bring out more entertainment and gain more buzz for the sport, the FIA is clearing out the calendar of all dull venues, and bringing in some more exciting options from around the globe every year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C