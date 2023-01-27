Red Bull boss explains why F1 teams are resisting Andretti and Cadillac's entry

While many teams are resisting Andretti's entry into Formula 1, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has his own theory about the same.

He believes that the entire deal about Andretti and Cadillac is being misunderstood by many, and it all trails back to the monetary issue, something on which the sport is dependent.

Teams have been resisting Andretti's Formula 1 entry as the 11th team, in Horner's opinion, because no one would want to dilute their monetary share to support another team. He told The Racer:

"As with all these things though, it ultimately boils down to, ‘Well, who’s going to pay for it?’ And you can assume that the teams, if they’re perceived to be the ones who are paying for it –– or diluting their payments to accommodate it — of course it’s not going to sit that well."

The Red Bull boss believes that teams like McLaren or Alpine support their entry in Formula 1 because they either have a partnership with them in the US (Andretti Motorsport in IndyCar) or they could be their potential engine supplier.

In either of these scenarios, these teams will not be affected monetarily, but the other teams will be, which might as well include Red Bull.

"The two teams that are supporting it (McLaren and Alpine) either have a partnership in the U.S. with them, or are going to supply them an engine. The other eight are saying, ‘Well hang on, why should we dilute our element of the prize fund?’"

Red Bull boss believes Liberty Media would prefer the 'Audi model'

Andretti is not the only brand that will be hoping to enter Formula 1 in the upcoming few seasons. Audi announced their entry into the sport as well, not as a team, though, but as engine suppliers. The team will be partnering with the Sauber group that races under Alfa Romeo's name from 2026.

Red Bull's team principal believes that Liberty Media (owners of F1) will prefer that instead of having 11 teams and spending more. Because then there will be a new brand within the 10 teams. He said:

"Then on the other side you’ve got the Liberty (Media) guys saying, ‘Well we’re not going to pay for it, we’re happy with 10 healthy, competitive franchises from an operational perspective — garages, logistics, motorhomes — it’s all more to accommodate.’

"I’m sure they would prefer the Audi model, where they come in and acquire an existing franchise."

Though GM and Andretti have announced their entry into the sport with Cadillac, there is still some work left on the same. FIA and Formula 1's approval is still required for them to enter the sport, which will only be possible from the 2026 season, with new engine regulations.

Poll : 0 votes