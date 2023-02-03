Red Bull boss Christian Horner is hopeful of another successful season for his team in 2023 but is wary of an emerging threat from rivals Mercedes and Ferrari. The 2022 constructors' champions have been hit with a penalty by the sport for allegedly breaking the 2021 cost cap.

The Milton-Keynes-based squad revealed their 2023 challenger, the RB19, on Friday (February 3) at an elaborate event in New York City. The RB19 is the successor to RB18, which is the most successful car the team has built to date. The car allowed Max Verstappen to secure his second title in the sport with four races remaining.

While Red Bull were certainly the dominant force last year, old rivals Mercedes saw a late resurgence towards the end of the year. They are now touted to be title contenders in 2023.

Horner acknowledged the rising threat from Mercedes and Ferrari, claiming that his team has gone from being the hunters to becoming the hunted.

Speaking at the RB19 launch in New York City, the Red Bull boss said:

"We go from being the hunter to the hunted now. That is added motivation. We go into the season with a No. 1 on the car as a defending world driver and constructor’s champions. For the first time since 2013 that has been the case for us."

He added:

"It is going to be an incredible season, our rivals for sure haven’t stood still. We are going to have to be at the top of our game. Ferrari are going to be competitive, Mercedes are going to be there, there are some other teams that could make some big progress as well."

Red Bull to reportedly run a lighter chassis in 2023

Red Bull will reportedly run a lighter chassis in 2023 despite team principal Christian Horner claiming the team is not working on changes. The 2022 constructors' champions have been slapped on the wrist with hefty reprimands for the upcoming season.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the team's 2023 F1 car could be up to three kgs lighter than the 2022 title-winning RB18.

There is no official confirmation from Milton Keynes just yet. However, it will be interesting to see whether Max Verstappen and his squad can capitalize on the lighter chassis and dominate as they did last year.

Red Bull were to introduce a lighter chassis in the last six races of 2022 but decided against it. Max Verstappen was well on his way to securing his second title in the sport.

The Dutchman dominated the rest of the grid last year, wrapping up the title in Japan with four races to go. Christian Horner said of the rumors of a lighter chassis last year are unfounded. He told Sky Sports F1:

“Well, I don’t know where these rumors permeate from. But no, there’s no plans to introduce a lighter chassis. So you know, we keep going. We’re in good shape.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari have reportedly developed a lighter chassis for their 2023 car as well, potentially eliminating the tire degradation issues they faced last year.

