"It wouldn't really be an issue next year" - Red Bull's Christian Horner rejects need for bringing a 'potential regulation change' over porpoising row in F1

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels that the technical directive and possible regulation changes will not be an issue and feels there is no need for them. The Briton believes the discussion about raising the floor is unrelated to safety measures and could affect a significant amount of car designs.

Speaking at the team principals' press conference at the Hungarian GP weekend, Horner said:

“I think the TD isn’t really the issue. I think the TD, I’m not expecting any…for us it’s not a major issue. I think the bigger discussion is about a potential regulation change for next year that, here we are potentially in August, with what could be a major redesign of the car if the size of the floor were raised by the 25mm that they’re talking about, and other aspects. I think that’s a far bigger discussion. And I think one would say that that wasn’t purely on safety.”

The Red Bull team principal is not expecting any regulatory changes and does not feel there should be an issue with it. However, the regulation change for next year could imoact the the car designs massively, and Horner believes a consensus should be reached on the new changes.

Commenting on the debate over a potential rule change for next year, Horner said:

“I think that a compromise needs to be found. But it’s a little bit of a tricky one because that regulation change is massive. It changes the whole concept of the aerodynamics. And it’s a tricky one for the FIA, because where do you draw the line? While yes, there is a safety obligation of the FIA to look into, where does that line stop? Because you know, do we need to seek permission to go from slicks to wet or wet to slicks? If we hit a kerb or not.”

Red Bull team principal reveals safety needs to be debated and not the regulations

More important than the regulatory changes that affect car design, Horner believes there are important subjects such as safety that need to be discussed. The Red Bull team principal is certain that the regulations in place are perfect and cars will converge by next season. He also revealed that FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem was personally involved in discussions over regulations with the teams and drivers.

Warning of the importance of safety and other subjects over porpoising, Horner said:

“You’ve just got to be very careful about the unintended consequences of these things. And, of course, the caveat is safety and safety is of paramount importance to everybody – but it has to be taken into context, I’d be far more concerned about the roll hoop on the Sauber, that’s needs looking at from a driver protection point of view, as opposed to, the bouncing or porpoising, as it’s become called, that we haven’t seen at recent races.”

Suggesting the need for the technical regulations to be left alone, the Red Bull team principal said:

“I’m certain, in fact, if you’ve just left the regulations alone, the engineering capability in this pit lane is such that it wouldn’t really be an issue next year. But I think there is room for a compromise. The FIA President is personally getting involved. I know he’s spoken to, I think, all of the drivers. He’s speaking to all of the teams and hopefully clarity on that, certainly for next year, will be forthcoming in the next few days.”

Apart from Red Bull, Ferrari has also opposed such a change mid-season or even a potential design change for next year.

