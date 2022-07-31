"We didn’t ask for favors or shortcuts" - Ferrari fires shots at Mercedes for getting advantage over porposing from FIA

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto recently hinted that the team would most likely protest if the FIA agrees to modify next season's regulations to tackle porpoising issues as per Mercedes' request and vice chairman Piero Ferrari too has now fired shots at the Silver Arrows.

As quoted by scuderiafans.com, the Italian told journalist Leo Turrini that just as Ferrari did not resort to such measures to cover up any obvious performance deficits for the many seasons that the team was significantly less competitive, Mercedes, too, should handle the matter "with dignity" and work hard to recover from its weaknesses. He said:

“We will assert our reasons and we will oppose any exploitation. For years Ferrari had an engine deficit as compared to Mercedes. We didn’t ask for favors or shortcuts. We have lost with dignity, working in silence to recover and fight back. Our opponents should also behave like this, don’t you think?”

Speaking about the progress made by the Prancing Horse over the years, Piero Ferrari added:

“We were coming out of a difficult period and now we have a car that is competitive at every track. Of course there are things to fix and details to perfect but this Ferrari is very competitive. Of course, I would like to win more often so it would be nice to reverse the poles we have so far – eight – with the wins we have at the chequered flag. So far that’s four – just half. But we are on the right path.”

Red Bull has also been vocal against Mercedes' proposals for a technical directive to reduce porpoising. While team boss Christian Horner claimed that these changes would only benefit the Silver Arrows, the Scuderia insisted that porpoising simply no longer seems to pose a safety concern. Mercedes has witnessed significant progress so far this season and is currently comfortably running third in the Constructor Standings.

Christian Horner admits there is plenty of "respect" between Ferrari and Red Bull

Red Bull and Ferrari are the two main title contenders of the season so far and have had a far more amicable rivalry this year, as compared to that between Red Bull and Mercedes in 2021.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, as reported by Eurosport, claimed that both drivers and teams as a whole share genuine respect for each other as they tend to keep their battles strictly confined to on-track competition. He said:

“There’s a respect between the two teams that is extremely competitive. We’re going head-to-head at each race and there is a genuine respect between the drivers and teams which is good to see. Certainly, today it’s been a competition that’s been about what’s happening on the track. There’s not been a lot of politics and bulls**t with what’s going on off the track.”

The rivalry between the top two teams last season witnessed plenty of controversy and toxicity that clearly seems to be missing from the championship this year. However, it will be interesting to see whether the relationship between the title rivals will change once the title battle gets closer towards the end of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far