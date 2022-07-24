F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the French GP?

Max Verstappen drove a strong race this weekend to take his seventh win of the 2022 F1 season at the French Grand Prix amidst plenty of drama throughout the grid. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came second and third respectively to give Mercedes their first double-podium result of the season after the latter's tough battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who was eventually forced to settle for fourth.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc had a phenomenal race start and led from Verstappen at the start of the race but found himself right in the barriers on Lap 18 after facing issues with his throttle. The frustrated Monegasque experienced his third DNF of the 2022 season and watched his shot at the championship title slip further away from him. His teammate Carlos Sainz was on track to comfortably secure a podium finish despite starting from the back of the grid, only to lose his chances of getting anywhere close to Ferrari's sloppy strategy and decision-making. Yet, he limited the damage to come in fifth after plenty of overtaking and took an extra championship point for driving the fastest lap.

Formula 1 @F1



CHARLES LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!!



The Ferrari driver hits the wall at Turn 11!



#FrenchGP #F1 LAP 18/53CHARLES LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!!The Ferrari driver hits the wall at Turn 11! LAP 18/53CHARLES LECLERC IS OUT OF THE RACE!!!The Ferrari driver hits the wall at Turn 11!#FrenchGP #F1 https://t.co/5SL5xQcmUc

With this result, Red Bull have strengthened their lead in the championship standings and are currently enjoying an 82-point advantage over Ferrari, who have had yet another underwhelming weekend. Meanwhile, Mercedes are quickly closing the gap to the Prancing Horse from third.

Alpine have also strengthened their fourth-place standing and are now four points ahead of McLaren, with all four drivers finishing in the top 10 at the 2022 F1 French GP. Aston Martin were extremely close to a double-points finish with Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel securing 10th and 11th respectively. Haas, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, and Williams all failed to score a point in France and maintain the same F1 constructors' standings as they did before the weekend.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the French GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 396 2 Ferrari 314 3 Mercedes 270 4 Alpine Renault 93 5 McLaren Mercedes 89 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 51 7 Haas Ferrari 34 8 AlphaTauri RBPT 27 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 19 10 Williams Mercedes 3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far