Red Bull reportedly furious with the FIA for the introduction of the latest technical directive

It is being reported that Red Bull are furious with FIA regarding its introduction of the new technical directive that bans flexi wings ahead of the 2025 season. The Austrian team lost its grip over the constructors' championship after they were edged out by McLaren and ultimately finished behind Ferrari as well in the standings.

The Milton-Keynes outfit had started the 2024 campaign strongly and were replicating their success from 2023, where they all but one race. The former world champion had emerged victorious in seven of the first 10 races last year courtesy of Max Verstappen.

However, they had a sharp decline in performance mid-season and lost ground to McLaren, who with its flexi rear wing had taken over the initiative. Ferrari soon followed the Woking-based outfit and introduced their own flexi wing in the Monza upgrade.

Red Bull had appealed for a complete ban on the flexi wings but were not successful in their bid although the FIA told McLaren to change its wings post-Baku. The seven-time Constructors' champions utilized their winter break to develop aeroelasticity of their own for the 2025 season. However, they were reportedly furious when the sport's governing body introduced a new technical directive aimed at regulating the flexing of front wings in a bid to ensure competitive equity, which is set to be implemented from the Spanish GP onwards.

As per AutoRacer.it, McLaren had been a strong advocate of policing the flexi wings heading into the new season. With the start of the 2025 season, Red Bull and other teams have called for a review of the new technical directive and asked the FIA not to tighten its scrutiny on the subject.

Red Bull director gives his take on Max Verstappen's concerns regarding the rear wing

(L-R) Pierre Wache, Christian Horner, and Helmut Marko pose for a portrait during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull Technical Director Pierre Wache stated that they were "open-minded" regarding introducing a new low-drag rear wing for specific races after Max Verstappen called out the issue after the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Frenchman spoke about the reason for not having a specific low-drag rear wing in the last couple of seasons and said:

"It has to do with the budget cap, but also with what you found. It is not because you have a different shape than the other teams that it is worse. When you have a massive balance issue, then I don't know if the rear wing was the main issue. We will look at it, what to do next season, and if we find something better."

"I think there is a margin between saying 'the others have done that and it is better' and being open-minded. I fully agree with that final part about being open-minded. We have to look at what is the best solution for our car. If you find a special shape for Monza and Vegas but it is one-tenth slower, then why would you take it?," he added.

In races like Vegas and Monza, Red Bull had struggled massively on the long straights due to not having a dedicated low-drag rear wing as its rivals.

