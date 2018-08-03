Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Renault confirm Ricciardo will replace Sainz

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
News
327   //    03 Aug 2018, 20:39 IST

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix - Previews
Hulkenberg and Ricciardo

Despite it being the first week of a three-week summer break, Friday has been a crazy day in the world of Formula 1.

Red Bull Racing finally confirmed the future of Daniel Ricciardo and 2018 will be the Aussie's final campaign with a team he has been with since 2008.

Ricciardo was heavily linked to Mercedes and Ferrari. But with the silver arrows keeping hold of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and the Italian giants looking to stick with Sebastian Vettel with either Kimi Raikkonen or Charles Leclerc, it looked to be a certainty that the 29-year-old would be staying with Red Bull.

The announcement is a shock to many but there is one guy who very much welcomes the news.

And that is Renault's Nico Hulkenberg after his team announced Ricciardo would be taking over Carlos Sainz's seat for the 2019 season.

Just minutes after Renault announced their driver's line-up for 2019, Hulkenberg went to social media and welcomed his new teammate with open arms.

Hulkenberg tweeted: "Welcome to the family Bro! Looking forward to go hunting together next year!"

What now for Sainz?

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
Sainz may have two options

With Sainz out of a team, the Spaniard looks to have two options for 2019 and that is to either go back to the Red Bull programme and take Ricciardo's seat alongside Max Verstappen, or there is a possibility for Sainz to join McLaren.

Earlier this week, there were rumours of Sainz teaming up with fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso at McLaren.

Both drivers are known to be very good friends and if the partnership was to happen, McLaren will host a very strong line-up.

Last Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix saw Sainz post his best ever qualifying performance by starting Sunday's race in 5th position, only to go and finish in 9th place behind Alonso.

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly is also in contention for the seat at Red Bull.

F1 Grand Prix of Malaysia - Previews
Gasly (left) might just pip Sainz for the Red Bull seat

The Frenchman has been one of the most improved drivers of the season so far by consistently picking up points for his team and gaining his highest finish, 4th place, at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The decision will mostly be down to Dr Helmut Marko who may need to cut short his summer vacation to arrange the line-ups for next year.

Should Sainz join Red Bull or McLaren? Comment your thoughts below...

Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Red Bull Racing F1 Renault F1 Daniel Ricciardo Nico Hulkenberg Daniel Ricciardo Net worth F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Your Formula 1 writer for Sportskeeda. Favourite race? I can't look past the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix. That race had everything in the space of four hours. Favourite track? Azerbaijan's street circuit has grown on me. The last two GPs have been more than dramatic. Favourite driver? I don't have a favourite but I'm currently enjoying the young talent of Charles Leclerc. A one to watch for the future. Any F1 talents? No one could come close to me on F1 2011 (the video game) and used to be able to make F1 car noises until they changed the engines in 2014 ;-)
