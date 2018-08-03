Renault confirm Ricciardo will replace Sainz

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST News 327 // 03 Aug 2018, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hulkenberg and Ricciardo

Despite it being the first week of a three-week summer break, Friday has been a crazy day in the world of Formula 1.

Red Bull Racing finally confirmed the future of Daniel Ricciardo and 2018 will be the Aussie's final campaign with a team he has been with since 2008.

Ricciardo was heavily linked to Mercedes and Ferrari. But with the silver arrows keeping hold of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and the Italian giants looking to stick with Sebastian Vettel with either Kimi Raikkonen or Charles Leclerc, it looked to be a certainty that the 29-year-old would be staying with Red Bull.

The announcement is a shock to many but there is one guy who very much welcomes the news.

And that is Renault's Nico Hulkenberg after his team announced Ricciardo would be taking over Carlos Sainz's seat for the 2019 season.

Just minutes after Renault announced their driver's line-up for 2019, Hulkenberg went to social media and welcomed his new teammate with open arms.

Hulkenberg tweeted: "Welcome to the family Bro! Looking forward to go hunting together next year!"

What now for Sainz?

Sainz may have two options

With Sainz out of a team, the Spaniard looks to have two options for 2019 and that is to either go back to the Red Bull programme and take Ricciardo's seat alongside Max Verstappen, or there is a possibility for Sainz to join McLaren.

Earlier this week, there were rumours of Sainz teaming up with fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso at McLaren.

Both drivers are known to be very good friends and if the partnership was to happen, McLaren will host a very strong line-up.

Last Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix saw Sainz post his best ever qualifying performance by starting Sunday's race in 5th position, only to go and finish in 9th place behind Alonso.

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly is also in contention for the seat at Red Bull.

Gasly (left) might just pip Sainz for the Red Bull seat

The Frenchman has been one of the most improved drivers of the season so far by consistently picking up points for his team and gaining his highest finish, 4th place, at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The decision will mostly be down to Dr Helmut Marko who may need to cut short his summer vacation to arrange the line-ups for next year.

Should Sainz join Red Bull or McLaren? Comment your thoughts below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule