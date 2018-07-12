Ricciardo hopes the Red Bull-Honda Deal was not signed because things had "gone to shit with Renault".

Ricciardo during the British GP

Daniel Ricciardo is the hottest property in the F1 driver market for the 2019 season. Ricciardo is yet a sign to a new contract extension with the Red Bull deal. He is expected to remain with Red Bull for its switch from Renault to Honda power units for the next season.

Daniel Ricciardo recently said Autosport when asked about Honda, "I think probably until I was to drive a Honda I wouldn't know [100%].

"I've obviously heard the team out more than once and they've given me the reasons.

"The important thing for me, to understand why they've done it, is it can't just be purely on emotions.

"Like, 'It's gone to shit with Renault, whatever, and we're doing it because we want to change'.

"They've obviously done their homework and they strongly believe that it is a good thing, not just an emotional decision.

"They've done what they can to try and encourage me to make it happen."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Ricciardo did "not really" need much convincing about Honda.

He said: "We sat down and explained the rationale behind the changes we made.

"The reality is it's time for a change. We've been doing the same thing year after year, we've seen real progress with Honda, and it just feels the right time in our evolution to be going a different route."

Daniel Ricciardo Contract, 5 possible drivers at Red Bull Racing in 2019.

Toro Rosso, the junior team owned Red Bull has been using the Honda engines since the beginning of this season, and the Honda upgrade for the Canadain Grand Prix sealed the deal for the Red Bull Racing.

Toro Rosso driver Gasly has managed to finish in the points just two times this season, the best being fourth at Bahrain and seventh at Monaco.

During the British Grand Prix, last weekend Gasly complained of lack of straight line speed which was costing the team almost a second.

Renault has not matched the Ferrari and Mercedes since F1's turbo-hybrid era began in 2014 has been a constant frustration for Red Bull and its drivers who managed to seal four championships in a row before that.