Inside Line F1 Podcast (Season 2017, Episode 26): Ricciardo, the only happy Red Bull driver?

Daniel Ricciardo is the only happy driver in the uber-competitive Red Bull Racing camp. The reasons aren't unknown though.

What does Max Verstappen need to do to finish a race this season? His dismal luck reminds us of Michael Schumacher's 2000 title campaign! Either way, it is time Verstappen goes woo-ing his Lady Luck, again. Maybe Red Bull Racing needs to rename the RB13 to get rid of the bad luck!

In the Red Bull Racing ecosystem, Daniel Ricciardo seems to be the only driver 'happy'. Carlos Sainz Jr. had a public spat regarding his future; given Red Bull Racing's attitude, he should be glad it wasn't a public slap. As for Daniil Kvyat, he was let off leniently by the FIA for his 'torpedo' move, but will Red Bull Racing let him off as lightly?

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Mithila and Kunal wonder how and why are people expecting Valtteri Bottas to be the third title contender for the season. Has he done enough to warrant a contract extension with Mercedes? Similarly, Fernando Alonso is in high demand. Maybe he should approach a multi-team contract option for 2018. You'll have to tune-in to understand this crazy idea of ours better.

Finally, McLaren have suggested that Formula 1 should purchase Silverstone. Given McLaren's recent Formula 1 decisions, we'd advise Carey and Team to just ignore that suggestion. Tune in!