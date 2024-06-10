$40M-worth Geri Halliwell reintroduces herself in Dior video following Christian Horner controversy

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner's wife Geri Halliwell dropped her husband's surname 'Horner' in her latest video for Dior. The former Spice Girl usually goes by her full married name Geri Halliwell Horner (also her Instagram user ID). However, in a video uploaded by Dior, Geri is introduced as Geri Halliwell instead, dropping the Horner surname from her name.

Christian Horner was infamously involved in a controversy earlier in the year after a Red Bull employee accused him of alleged inappropriate behavior in the workplace allegations. But an internal investigation by Red Bull cleared the team boss of any wrongdoings.

However, the whole scenario eventually led to an internal civil war in the Constructors champions' camp. Subsequently, it has put the future of ace driver Max Verstappen in doubt with the team as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff publicly flirts with the Dutch F1 champion.

F1 Aero wizard Adrian Newey also announced his departure from Red Bull Racing at the end of this season. However, Halliwell pledged her support to Horner by attending the F1 opener in Bahrain amidst the ongoing controversy.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

The issue has since cooled down, but the $40 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) former Pop star's recent video has sent F1 fans into a spiral on social media.

F1 fans react as Geri Halliwell drops her husband Christian Horner's surname in her latest video

The Canadian Grand Prix was an electric race in a wet Montreal. However, it was Christian Horner's wife, Geri Halliwell, who stole the headlines a day after the Grand Prix by introducing herself without her husband's name in a new Dior video.

F1 fans on X were quick to react to Ginger Spice's new name. One user's witty comment read:

"Has she shown Christian the Dior? (I'll get my coat)"

Another user wrote:

"Who’s surprised it ended this way. The guy left his wife and baby for her"

Meanwhile, one user was surprised about her decision to stay with Horner amidst the entire fiasco.

"Good! Surprised she supported him in the first place. I hope this means she has seen sense."

Many fans also praised her move.

"lol good. Queen shit", tweeted one account

It remains to be seen if this was an intentional decision by the former Spice Girl or if it was just an honest mistake. Either way, it has left a lot of fans guessing about the future of their relationship.