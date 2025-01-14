Details of Lewis Hamilton's first day of running with Ferrari emerge: Reports

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly run simulation work for Ferrari on January 20 before taking the 2022 challenger F1-75 for a spin on January 22 at the Fiorano track as a part of TPC tests. He is also likely to meet engineers and mechanics, as the Italian team has apparently planned an introductory get-together.

Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion, is set to embrace a new chapter of his illustrious career. He is officially a Scuderia Ferrari driver as of January 1, 2025. While the Brit has visited Maranello informally, his official induction is yet to happen.

Before the drivers assemble in London for the F175 car launch event, the Italian team has scheduled a special training session for Hamilton to help him get used to their cars.

According to Autoracer, the 40-year-old is expected to arrive in Maranello this week. He is likely to perform simulation tests for the 2025 season challenger on January 20 at the team's factory.

After that, Hamilton will reportedly head to the Fiorano track, which has been already booked by Ferrari from January 21-23. The British driver is likely to run the previous model, F1-75, as a part of the TPC test on January 22, marking his first outing with the Prancing Horse. The schedule is, however, subject to change in case of unfavorable weather conditions.

The FIA has apparently set a limit of 1000 km of driving for old cars used in the TPC test. Hence, Lewis Hamilton will have limited time to adjust himself.

Moreover, once the on-track duties are done, the Brit will meet team engineers and mechanics in what will be his first meeting with the team members. He is also likely to greet his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Ferrari has apparently left no stone unturned in preparing a grand welcome for Hamilton. Once testing work is done, he will likely feature in the special car launch event on February 19, where Ferrari will unveil their challenger for the upcoming 2025 season.

Maranello excited for Lewis Hamilton's arrival

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

The city of Maranello is apparently buzzing with excitement ahead of Lewis Hamilton's much-awaited testing debut. The team has reportedly scheduled a window of January 20-22, and fans cannot contain their excitement.

Reflecting on the craze of Hamilton in Italy, F1 journalist James Allen told F1 podcast (via PlanetF1):

“A kind of Hamilton mania has already started in Italy. I cannot imagine the number of people that will be around the track. I’m expecting the Maranello and Fiorano streets will be filled with people. I’m expecting something that we haven’t seen in years. It will be hard work for the police."

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, enjoys a humongous fanbase across the world, including in Italy. Hence, a rousing reception from the fans is expected as the 40-year-old gears up for his iconic debut in a red suit.

