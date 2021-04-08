Formula 1 Rumors: Former Ferrari principal Marco Mattiacci to join Aston Martin

According to Dieter Rencken of RaceFans.net, former Ferrari team principal Marco Mattiacci is set to join his friend Lawrence Stroll at Aston Martin Formula 1 team. It is still unclear what role Mattiacci will be assigned to at the Silverstone-based outfit, but rumors circulating indicate a job as a consultant is on the cards for the former Ferrari man.

Am hearing Marco Mattiacci, former @Ferrari exec and Scuderia boss in 2014, is joining his friend Lawrence Stroll @astonmartin. Word is as consultant, with more to follow. — Fritz-Dieter Rencken (@RacingLines) April 7, 2021

Who is Marco Mattiacci and what role did he play at Ferrari?

Marco Mattiacci first joined Ferrari in 1999 as an area sales manager for the Middle East and the American continents. After working for the Italian car manufacturer for 11 years, Mattiacci was appointed as the CEO of Ferrari's North American market. In 2012, he was honored with the Automotive Executive of the Year award for raising the sales of Ferrari cars by 20% in the American market.

In 2016, Marco made the switch to electric vehicles by joining Faraday Future as their Global Chief Brand Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.

He is best known in Formula 1 for being the team principal at Ferrari during the 2014 season. Mattiacci succeeded current Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali. However, Mattiacci was in the role for only one season, which saw Ferrari struggle with the introduction of the turbo-hybrid era. The team finished the campaign without a win.

Mattiacci is also famous for calling Fernando Alonso's bluff with the team. He cut the Spaniard loose and signed a deal with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace him.

Mattiacci was later replaced by Maurizio Arrivabene for the 2015 season.

Arrivabene replaces Mattiacci as Ferrari bid to restore winning status http://t.co/sStc2m6MPB (Getty) #F1 pic.twitter.com/XgrUFa4pl4 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) November 24, 2014

Marco Mattiacci joining Aston Martin could be huge for the team. The team is under the new ownership of Lawrence Stroll and will need the experience that Mattiacci brings to the table. Aston Martin made its ambitions in the sport clear when they replaced Sergio Perez with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.