Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton and Colombian singer Shakira planning a vacation together - Reports

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are reportedly planning a Caribbean vacation together. Having divorced former footballer Gerard Pique in 2022, the pop star was reported to be cheering on Hamilton at the Spanish GP in Barcelona recently.

Shakira and Hamilton are now planning a trip to the Caribbean together, according to Spanish journalist Jordi Martin, who claims to be knowing people close to the Colombian singer.

“It’s a Caribbean country, a short trip of about an hour. I have people who are close to Shakira and they have been meeting this week and she has told them that she is excited and happy,” Spanish journalist Jordi Martin said on Amor y Fuego.

And my queen is wearing one of his favorite colors, I like her mind games SHAKIRA AND LEWIS HAMILTON

The two were also spotted together on a yacht at the Miami Grand Prix in May. They were even pictured dining together with their friends later.

Lewis Hamilton attends a star-studded Paris Fashion Week

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 Champion, and a fashion aficionado, is presently spending his week off from F1 in Paris, visiting fashion events. He was among several celebrities and athletes that attended the Wales Bonner fashion presentation earlier this week.

He ran into Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown there, and the two posed for photos together.

This was not Lewis Hamilton's first appearance with celebs at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this week, he met with media personality Kim Kardashian at a Louis Vuitton event.

Paris Fashion Week is one of the world's most popular fashion events. The most recent version of this semi-annual event began on June 20 and will conclude on June 25. Some of the world's largest brands were exhibiting their summer wardrobe designs, and Lewis Hamilton was in attendance.

Lewis Hamilton previously stated that his passion for fashion keeps him young and motivated to give his all in Formula One. He described the industry as a realm wholly distinct from the sport in which he competes, and he enjoys how people can express themselves.

He is frequently seen around the paddock wearing various styles and flamboyant clothing. Being influential with fashion helps him deal with the pressures of being an F1 driver.

