Sauber team boss pulls back the curtain on how Nico Hulkenberg's podium showed tangible progress made by the F1 team before transitioning to Audi

Jonathan Wheatley believes Nico Hulkenberg’s podium at the 2025 British GP has forced rival teams to take Sauber seriously. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, after the race, the former Red Bull Racing sporting director said the team’s momentum is steadily building and the results are beginning to reflect the effort behind the scenes.

Hulkenberg’s third-place finish, Sauber’s first podium since Kamui Kobayashi in 2012, helped propel the team to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship. Both the driving and strategy were widely praised, with many pointing to Wheatley’s influence as a major factor. Since his arrival, the Briton has played a key role in reorganizing the team, and the results have paid dividends on the points table.

Wheatley described the podium as a reward for the team’s hard work and the improvements made to the car. He felt the result was a statement, proof that Sauber is becoming a serious midfield contender under Mattia Binotto’s leadership. He admitted the final pit stop was a tense moment, given the team’s relatively new structure, but believes this breakthrough will instill more confidence across the garage as they continue to build.

Describing the impact of Nico Hulkenberg's podium result, Wheatley said:

“I've spoken about how important momentum is in a team, and for me, what I take from this result is that people start believing in us. I can say the words, I can say we're gaining momentum, I can say we're putting performance on the car, I can say all the hard work Mattia [Binotto] put in before I got here is coming to light, but it is all true.”

“We've got a long journey to where we need to be as a team, and it is a great stepping stone, but I am trying to keep my feet on the ground. You can't think of the plan as a straight line, there are some hairpins on the way, some stoplights and traffic works, but it is a great day for the team. Everyone is working so hard, and it is still a young team getting together, but there were some nerves [in the pit-crew with Hulkenberg's final stop]. We're getting to know each other, and there is more confidence. I've been on this journey before, and it takes a little while for everyone to feel fully comfortable.”

Sauber deputy team principal hails Nico Hulkenberg as a talent in the sport

Sauber deputy team principal Jonathan Wheatley also hailed Nico Hulkenberg as an exceptional talent in Formula 1. He praised the German for delivering a faultless performance, calling it one of the best drives he has witnessed at Silverstone. According to Wheatley, Hulkenberg made no errors and executed a masterclass in consistency and control.

The Briton remarked that the 37-year-old should have secured a podium much earlier in his career and added that, with the right car and circumstances, the former Force India driver has the potential to win races. He believes this long-awaited podium will serve as a major confidence boost for Hulkenberg, finally ending his career-long streak without a top-three finish.

Praising Nico Hulkenberg as a talent in the sport, Wheatley said:

“Nico Hulkenberg drove an outstanding race. One of the best I’ve seen at Silverstone and one of the best that I’ve ever seen of any driver ever. He showed his class, didn’t put a wheel wrong and the team made all the right decisions in terms of strategy. We stayed out when we needed to stay out and then switched to the medium at the right time. I’m just very, very proud of everyone.”

He further added:

“It seems incredible to me that we’re all celebrating a podium as it feels to me like he should have been getting them all his career. It seems to be the longest-awaited podium ever. I’ve considered him to be an extraordinary talent for a very long time and I think I’ve been consistent in saying that to everyone here. It seemed incredible to me that he’s never achieved a podium in his career. I think he showed what he’s capable of and I think also for him it’s a milestone. The monkey’s off his back. Given the right race car, given the right circumstances, he’s capable of delivering, I have no doubt he can win a race.”

It took Nico Hulkenberg 239 races and 15 years to finally clinch his first Formula 1 podium, ending one of the sport’s most unfortunate records.

Known for being the most experienced driver without a podium finish, the German broke the streak in spectacular fashion at the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Starting from 19th on the grid, Nico Hulkenberg delivered a masterful drive through treacherous conditions to secure third place. The result has elevated him to ninth in the drivers’ standings with 37 points, while Sauber now sits sixth in the constructors’ championship with 41 points, just 18 behind Williams in fifth.

