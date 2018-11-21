Schumacher to partner Vettel at Race Of Champions for Team Germany

Shahid Salman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 57 // 21 Nov 2018, 17:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mick Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will join Sebastian Vettel for Team Germany's campaign at the 2019 Race of Champions in Mexico City. Mick who won the F3 Championship title this year has followed the footsteps of his father.

Michael Schumacher and Vettel have represented Team Germany and won six consecutive Nations Cups at the Race of Champions from 2007-2012, prior to the skiing accident that left him with a severe head injury.

“I am overwhelmed that I’ve been invited to participate in the Race of Champions as the champion of the FIA Formula 3 European Championship,” Schumacher said. “And I’m even more overwhelmed that I’m going to form Team Germany with Sebastian Vettel. It’s going to be tough because Sebastian is a big player in the Race of Champions and of course I want to be a worthy teammate for him!

“I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to the Race of Champions weekend, especially as it will be held in Mexico where this year’s F1 World Championship was decided and everyone has seen how much Mexican fans can party in the spectacular Foro Sol. Now the ROC weekend will be just as spectacular for me. Such a debut at such an event is simply sensational.

“I’m honored to enter this competition which my father always loved and in which he set the bar very high together with Sebastian. There are so many renowned drivers in action and I’m looking forward to competing against them and getting to know them better; I’m looking forward to the fun we’ll all have together and which we’ll offer for the spectators in Mexico. But of course I’ll do everything to get far in the individual event and to win the ROC Nations Cup trophy with Sebastian for Team Germany!”

The 19-year-old race will be one of the crowd favorite for the race, Race Of Champions President Fredrik Johnsson said Schumacher has earned his place at the event with his F3 success this year.

“We can’t begin to express how thrilled we are that Mick will be racing at January’s ROC Mexico,” Johnsson said. “His father Michael has been a friend of the Race Of Champions for many years, and of course his contribution both on and off the track has been immense. We continue to wish him well in his recovery, and I can’t think of a finer legacy than to have Mick racing with us for the first time.

“Of course Mick is here entirely on merit, having shown the world what he can do all season en route to the FIA F3 European Championship. Now we are excited to see what he can do in the identical supercars at ROC Mexico. When Mick lines up with Sebastian Vettel for Team Germany in Saturday’s ROC Nations Cup, it is sure to be an emotional moment for everyone involved. Imagine the roar from the crowd if they can find a way to lift the trophy…”