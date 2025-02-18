"Sebastian Vettel hates to be compared with me": When Michael Schumacher addressed the 4x F1 champion being nicknamed 'Baby Schumi'

Former F1 world champion Michael Schumacher previously claimed that his fellow German Sebastian Vettel hated being compared to him. The two countrymen are the only two world champions from Germany with a combined total of 11 driver's championships, Schumacher's seven, and Vettel pitching in four.

The duo even raced in the sport for a period of three years from 2010 to 2012 after the former Ferrari legend made a comeback to the sport with Mercedes at the turn of the decade.

When Schumacher returned to F1, Sebastian Vettel had not won any titles and was in his second year with Red Bull. As per The Guardian, the seven-time F1 champion believed that his countryman did not like being called "baby Schumi", saying:

"He hates to be compared with me but he's a winner. And he's going to be a great one."

Vettel eventually won the title in 2010 and backed it up with three other championships in as many years to become the youngest four-time champion in F1 history. Schumacher played a key role in one of the titles as he moved away in the season finale in Brazil 2012, which was his final race in F1, to give his young compatriot a better shot at retaining his title against Fernando Alonso. He said after the race (via Autosport):

"He was a lot quicker and there was no point getting engaged with him. I didn't see the point so that's why I moved over and let him through. I'm proud of him. He's a good friend of mine."

The gesture was appreciated by the Red Bull team principal who was full of praise for the departing German.

When Red Bull team boss gave his take on Michael Schumacher aiding Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner previously stated that he believed that it was "very gracious" of Michael Schumacher to give the P6 slot to Sebastian Vettel in Brazil in 2012.

As per Autosport, the Brit remarked on the significance of the move and said:

"Michael very graciously gave him P6 and that was enough to convert his third consecutive world championship. Michael is renowned for being a tough racer. I think it was his gesture to Sebastian, almost like passing the baton on.

"I'm sure it was not particularly well received at his former employer [Ferrari] but I thought it was very magnanimous of Michael to move out of the way for his fellow countryman."

He further added:

"We weren't sure whether to tell Sebastian he didn't need that [position] so long as the finishing order was there so he didn't need to get in a scrap with Michael. Michael obviously felt it was something he wanted to do and it was very generous that he moved over in his final grand prix."

Sebastian Vettel has often termed Michael Schumacher his "hero" and considered the latter as one of his close friends away from the sport as well.

