Sergio Perez signs contract extension: 3 reasons why Red Bull backed the Mexican

Red Bull has announced that Sergio Perez will be part of the team for the next two seasons. The Mexican driver has been offered a contract extension quite early this time around, and this decision does secure his future with the team.

There are still questions that need answering because, in no way, did Sergio Perez put together performances that were close to what the team would have wanted from him. Perez has struggled this season to beat Max Verstappen, even once in any of the sessions.

He's found it hard to score points consistently and finds himself much lower in the championship standings than would be a desirable position for a Red Bull number two. Why did Red Bull then take a call on giving Sergio Perez a two-year contract?

#1 The alternatives?

The biggest issue for Red Bull was the lack of alternatives for the team. Daniel Ricciardo was a major disappointment. Yuki Tsunoda is just not ready in the eyes of Horner and Marko. That leaves us with Carlos Sainz.

Sainz is someone who could have been considered and would have been considered by the team. It does appear that Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Sr. going at it when their sons were in Torro Rosso played a role in not picking him.

Other than these options, Gasly was not considered, Ocon has a history with Verstappen, and Albon has signed a long-term contract. When you consider this, the team didn't have too many options.

#2 Red Bull is on shaky grounds with Max Verstappen

Whether we believe the reports/rumors or not, Red Bull is on shaky ground with Max Verstappen. Jos Verstappen has continued to remain cold and snarky when it comes to his comments about the team. He's also made sure that the difference Max Verstappen makes to the team is highlighted at every stage.

To add to this Helmut Marko has also not been the warmest towards the team, there's clear tension between them, and it does appear that he's a bit salty about what happened earlier in the season.

In all of this, Christian Horner knows the value of a Max Verstappen and would want to keep him around. Having a less competitive teammate may be what pushed Christian Horner toward signing Sergio Perez.

#3 Sergio Perez is a commercial success

The Mexican racer has proven to be a superstar in his country. Red Bull's sales have soared through the roof in that part of the world, and he almost always gets a hero's welcome back home.

When Horner would have sat down and looked at the options on the table, other than Daniel Ricciardo, who has had a poor season in RB, no one comes close, and this might have sealed the deal.