Sergio Perez faces criticism as 6x race winner highlights 'unsustainable' deficit to Max Verstappen

F1 pundit and six-time race winner Ralf Schumacher feels Sergio Perez's gap to Max Verstappen is unsustainable. The Mexican started the season under pressure from the kind of year he had in 2023. The driver's performances were not up to the mark and even Daniel Ricciardo was brought to AlphaTauri to assess the Australian as a possible replacement.

The 2024 F1 season has been much kinder for Sergio Perez as the Mexican has had a much better run so far. Out of the four races this year, Perez has finished on the podium thrice. He has trailed Max Verstappen home in P2 in all three occasions.

The performances have been appreciated by many but Ralf Schumacher feels that the gap between the two drivers is unsustainable. Sergio Perez finished the F1 Japanese GP more than 10 seconds behind and the German F1 pundit told Sky that the gap between him and Max Verstappen is too big. Talking about how other drivers are on the market, he said:

“If everything goes well, he can stay close to Max Verstappen. In the race it is as if they are both from a different planet while they are in the same car. It is unsustainable for the team.”

He added,

“Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are available. There are also young drivers who are emerging, there is a lot happening on the market. At the moment I think Max Verstappen will stay, despite Mercedes hoping otherwise. I think Carlos Sainz has the best chance [of the seat] after the next race.”

Carlos Sainz touted as Sergio Perez's replacement at Red Bull

Ralf Schumacher felt that Carlos Sainz could do a brilliant job as Sergio Perez's replacement at Red Bull. Talking about how the Spaniard has been very impressive and has built a career teamed up with some great drivers over his career, the German said (as quoted by PlanetF1):

“Sainz is used to driving next to strong drivers and he knows that the Max Verstappen era must end at some point. He knows that. Sainz thinks he is the best driver, otherwise, he wouldn’t be doing this [racing]. We shouldn’t underestimate how much racing intelligence he has."

He added:

“The only question I have is how he handles the [Red Bull] concept. We know that the car has a lot of understeer because Max Verstappen wants that.”

At the start of the season, many felt that Sergio Perez's seat could be in danger as drivers like Daniel Ricciardo were being auditioned for his seat. With the Australian struggling and Alex Albon not out of his contract at Williams, Carlos Sainz could be the only potential candidate to challenge Sergio's seat at Red Bull.