“Since when is he such a crybaby?”: Pierre Gasly posting Carlos Sainz’s overtake video in protest leaves F1 fans unimpressed

Even after a few days since the 2023 F1 British GP, Pierre Gasly is still angry at Carlos Sainz for not giving him space during their wheel-to-wheel battle.

During the race on lap 45, Sainz raced Gasly and slightly pushed him off the track, to a point where both the right tires on the Alpine were on the curb.

Right after the race, Pierre Gasly angrily came to Carlos Sainz, gave him a strong nudge on the shoulder, and warned:

“Don’t push me like that, Carlos.”

Though it has been a few days since the race ended, the Frenchman is still not over the move made by the Ferrari driver.

Gasly recently posted two entire videos of his on-board footage on his Instagram story on Tuesday, June 11, showing the entirety of lap 45 and the incident.

Jaden @JadenFR_ Pierre Gasly has posted this on his Instagram story...



He still hasn't got over his battle with Sainz. Pierre Gasly has posted this on his Instagram story...He still hasn't got over his battle with Sainz. https://t.co/Giay0s0Rko

Of course, since this was posted by Pierre Gasly himself, thousands of fans watched his Instagram story and took to Twitter to react to it.

Several called Pierre Gasly a 'crybaby' for still hanging onto the incident that happened a few days ago at the British GP.

Some of them surprisingly mentioned how he was more angry about the battle with Carlos Sainz than his collision with Lance Stroll, which ended his race due to a broken rear suspension.

Here are some of the reactions:

Hasan 💫 @wyshasan @JadenFR_ @formularacers_ Get em both in a ring sainz would have him easy none of this cry baby bs @JadenFR_ @formularacers_ Get em both in a ring sainz would have him easy none of this cry baby bs

Daniel Applegate @danapp69 @JadenFR_ What i don’t understand stroll actually hit him and broke his suspension? But has a go and push at sainz? @JadenFR_ What i don’t understand stroll actually hit him and broke his suspension? But has a go and push at sainz?

"Pierre is my favourite driver but this is a bit too much of a crybaby behaviour but this is what Alpine does to you"

AAR_UTD17 @SongNation6 @JadenFR_ Pierre is my favourite driver but this is a bit too much of a crybaby behaviour but this is what alpine does to you @JadenFR_ Pierre is my favourite driver but this is a bit too much of a crybaby behaviour but this is what alpine does to you

Moeez @moeezr_1211 @JadenFR_ @formularacers_ He’s more butthurt over this than Lance actually taking him out @JadenFR_ @formularacers_ He’s more butthurt over this than Lance actually taking him out

Saku Räisänen @sakuraisanen @JadenFR_



And desperate driver hanging on the outside whilst being far behind @formularacers_ I see plenty of spaceAnd desperate driver hanging on the outside whilst being far behind @JadenFR_ @formularacers_ I see plenty of spaceAnd desperate driver hanging on the outside whilst being far behind

Noor 🇩🇿 @iam_noor_ @JadenFR_ I genuinely don't understand why is he so angry about Sainz @JadenFR_ I genuinely don't understand why is he so angry about Sainz

"I don’t get why he’s complaining about this and not about Stroll who literally ruined his race?"

Kevin @KevindeBruijne @JadenFR_ I don’t get why he’s complaining about this and not about Stroll who literally ruined his race? @JadenFR_ I don’t get why he’s complaining about this and not about Stroll who literally ruined his race?

Pierre Gasly on Lance Stroll leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the 2023 F1 British GP

During the latter stages of the British GP, Pierre Gasly was defending 11th place against Lance Stroll.

The two drivers had several wheel-to-wheel battles, one of which caused Lance Stroll to go around the outside and off the track. The incident was noted by the stewards as Stroll going off the track and gaining an advantage. However, they decided not to give him a penalty for it.

After the race, Pierre Gasly was confused as to why the stewards did not penalize the Aston Martin driver. He explained how, on other similar occasions, they have given out penalties to other drivers, raising a finger at them for their inconsistency.

Speaking about the incident to the media, including Motorsport.com, he said:

"To me, it was quite clear, and it's been always in the regulations he can't leave the track and gain an advantage. On everything that I've seen, he had four wheels off the track passing me, and that's gaining an advantage. I got down 15 seconds last weekend for track limits, now I lose a position today [because] someone getting off the track and nothing happens."

He added:

"Well if you go off the racetrack, you got to give the position back. Just as simple as that. If you try and you see you've been off the racetrack, just give the position back, and that's how I've been told racing by FIA. I've paid the price in different situations. It's just not fair not having that consistency."

Eventually, Lance Stroll had a major collision with Pierre Gasly, which unfortunately ended the race for the latter.

