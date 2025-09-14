"Take off your clothes, Carlos Sainz": When Charles Leclerc was involved in a hilarious segment with his Ferrari teammate at the time

Back in 2023, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were involved in a hilarious sequence when the former jokingly asked his then-teammate to take his clothes off for a painting. Sainz even played along with the joke and acted as if he was taking his t-shirt off.Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz spent four seasons as teammates at Ferrari before the Spaniard was replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025. During this period, the pair developed a strong friendship alongside their rivalry on the track.One of the funniest moments from their time together as teammates came during the 2023 season when both of them appeared on a fun segment for Sky Sports. Leclerc was tasked with painting a portrait of Sainz, and the Monegasque driver jokingly asked him to take his clothes off, referencing the famous scene from the movie Titanic.Sainz even played along, acting as if he was ready to undress, and also laid down on the sofa.&quot;Can I choose a position that he can be in? Take off your clothes, Carlos. No it's only your face, only your face,&quot; said Leclerc while laughing hysterically. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring their four years together as teammates, Leclerc and Sainz claimed 10 race wins for Ferrari amid an era of Red Bull dominance. The Italian team finished second in the constructors' championship in 2022 and 2024, while they finished third in 2021 and 2023.Their relatively successful partnership was broken when Ferrari announced that they have signed 7x world champion Lewis Hamilton to drive for them from 2025 onwards. This was announced at the start of the 2024 season as the Maranello-based team made the decision not to extend Sainz's contract beyond that year. The 31-year-old joined Williams in 2025 on a multi-year contract.What Carlos Sainz said about his relationship with Charles Leclerc in 2024Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the 2024 British Grand Prix weekend - Source: GettyAs Carlos Sainz entered his final two races as Charles Leclerc's teammate at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, he claimed that he has a personal relationship with the driver and that he has enjoyed every moment with him over the past four years.Speaking to the media in Lusail, Sainz explained the nature of his relationship with Leclerc.&quot;We also have a personal relationship. And as much as the professional one goes through ups and downs, the personal one, I can tell you it’s always been really, really good,&quot; Sainz said. [via AP news]&quot;In these four years in Ferrari, I’ve enjoyed every single moment with him. Even the tough ones, as much as they’ve been tough, I’m pretty sure in 20 or 30 years I’ll laugh about them and look back being proud of what we put together,&quot; he added.At the start of the 2025 season, Sainz also claimed that Leclerc was doing an &quot;incredible job&quot; of representing the Ferrari brand worldwide, and praised him for being a good driver and human being. [via Formula1.com]