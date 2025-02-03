Team Red Bull: 2025 F1 Season Preview and Predictions

Red Bull is heading into the 2025 F1 season after finishing 3rd in the championship last year. The team has had its struggles in the last 12 months, where it lost a massive performance advantage over its rivals, coupled with the team losing key personnel like Adrian Newey.

Heading into the 2025 F1 season, Max Verstappen will be aiming to defend his title and equal Michael Schumacher's record of 5 consecutive title triumphs. Could he get it done? Let's take a look as we preview Red Bull's 2025 F1 season.

Biggest Strength

The biggest strength of Red Bull is the team's innate tendency to 'win.' This is a team that knows how to go to battle, how to get roughed up, and continue fighting. The one thing that has been the team's DNA with Christian Horner at the helm has been this dogged nature, where they do not go down without a fight.

Trending

This was a feature throughout Sebastian Vettel's title reign as well when the German came back from significant deficits to win the title twice. This was a feature for Max Verstappen's run in 2021 and 2024, where the Dutch driver was not going to make it easy for Lando Norris despite not having the best car under him.

This season, even if the car is not the best and maybe a step behind the benchmark, Red Bull is not going to back down in any way and will still keep fighting until the fat lady sings.

Biggest weakness

At this stage, the biggest weakness has to be the loss of a significant number of key members. Red Bull has lost people left, right, and center in the last year or so, and some of them have been pivotal to its success. Losing Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley in quick succession was tough, and their respective successors both have an opportunity and an uphill climb to show that they're the right people for the job.

Red Bull driver expectations

Max Verstappen

The 2025 F1 season is crucial for Max Verstappen because if he does win this one, we're talking about him and Michael Schumacher in the same breath. That's not a small thing, and that puts him even higher on the list of some of the greatest talents in the sport.

With that being said, we can expect Verstappen to recalibrate depending on the car he has under him. How he manages a car that clearly can't fight for the title is still a question mark, but one thing is quite clear: whatever the car is capable of achieving, Max would get that result.

Liam Lawson

For Liam Lawson fans there's a silver lining that Red Bull has admitted that it needs a more driver-friendly challenger. The cars in the past have been too peaky, and only Max Verstappen has been able to get the best out of them.

With that being said, he's still going up against the best driver on the grid, and it's going to be an uphill task anyway. If Lawson lasts the season with a few decent flashpoints, that would make the 2025 F1 season a success for him.

Early 2025 predictions

While this has been said several times before, but Red Bull's 2025 F1 season depends a lot on how good the car is. If the car is within a tenth of the benchmark, be it McLaren or Ferrari, we cannot count Max Verstappen out of contention.

On the other hand, if the car is just too far behind, even the Dutchman can't work his miracles to fight for the title. It all comes down to the job Pierre Wache and his group of engineers do with the car and whether that is enough to keep the team in contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback