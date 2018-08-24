F1 Belgian Grand Prix: What to expect off-the-track and on-the-track?

Eau Rouge - The fabled uphill corner

Formula 1 is convening this weekend at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps after three weeks of mid-season summer break, which kept the fans busy as we saw Alonso announcing his retirement from F1 (although he hints about a possible return); and couple of big-ticket driver movements – Daniel Ricciardo to Renault, Carlos Sainz to Mc Laren, and graduation of Piere Gasly from junior team to senior Redbull team. And let’s not forget, Silverstone-based Force India entering into administration and emerging out of it during the break.

Off-the-track, the major talking point is going to be around the F1 drivers’ market, with more than half of the grid (yet) to be decided. We may well see a couple of driver announcements for 2019 and beyond this week. The prominent signing could be the extension of Kimi’s contract for another year (French press reports suggest a two-year contract). Remember, last year, Ferrari announced Vettel’s new contract during the Belgium GP weekend. With things around Force India remaining fluid, I will not write much about it.

On the track, we can expect major upgrades including new spec engines from both Ferrari and Mercedes, as we head to back-to-back power-sensitive circuits. Last year, Ferrari ran Mercedes closer, and this year, the Italian team looks favorite (unless rain god intervenes), going by their recent car form as well as based on their performance in power-sensitive circuits like Canada and Silverstone this year. On the other hand, we may not see major upgrades from RedBull, as the Milton Keynes-based outfit is winding up its roller-coaster ride with Renault. Maybe a modified rear wing to improve straight-line speed. Renault is tipped to bring primarily floor upgrades, as it has to fend-off a rejuvenated Haas in their fight for supremacy for rest of the best. Good news for Renault though is, Haas’decision to switch its development focus to its 2019 car. Behind Renault and Haas, there is much interest on developments happening at Toro Rosso; if rumors are to be believed Honda is taking the remaining races of 2018 as testing for 2019 season when it will be supplying engines to more demanding RedBull.

Two drivers on the grid will be under tremendous pressure to deliver this week - local boy Stoffel and Brendon Hartley, after a string of poor results. Even Vettel would be under pressure to minimize the gap to the current title leader, Lewis Hamilton. It will also be interesting to see how teams handle intra-team squabbles, as few drivers set to leave their current teams at the end of the season. Expect fireworks between Verstappen and Ricciardo. Verstappen also will boost from plenty of support from his fans as the Dutch border is less than 100 km away.

I can't wait for the lights to go out on Sunday!