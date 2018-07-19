The story of Stefan Bellof, whose record was unbroken for more than 3 decades.

The Green Hell, the Graveyard Track, the Cemetery of Eifel - these were some of the names given to the infamous old Nurburgring where death was obvious if you crash. In the early 70s and 80s, this track saw death almost every race.

Renowned world champion Sir Jackie Steward named this track 'the Green Hell' after the prime spot of the accident, Nordschleife which is the northern part of the ring surrounding the Eifel mountains.

35 years back on May 28, 1983, a 27-year-old, Stefan Bellof absolutely shattered the whole circuit of Nurburgring with a record 6:11:13 which remained unbroken for 35 years, until on 29 February 2018 when another Porsche broke this standing record with way more downforce and power.

Like any other motorsport great, Stefan Bellof started his racing career with karting. The first taste of victory came in disguise of International Karting Championship and after multiple failures became German Karting Champion in 1980.

Bellof moved to Formula Ford winning it in 1980. After an average Formula 3 seasons, Bellof stepped into Formula 2 as a test driver for Maurer motorsports at Circuit Paul Ricard.

In 1982, Bellof qualified 9th on the grid but won a sensational win over Satoru Nakajima by 21 seconds. His luck ran off after he won his home race at Hockenheim finishing the season 4th with 33 points.

Nurburgring

Bellof was making a good impact in the motorsports world especially with the incredible speed and maneuvering capability he possessed. In 1983 he joined Rothmans Porche Team and created the broken record of 6:11:13 which stood tall for 35 years. He won the World Endurance in 1984 for Rothmans Porche.

Recognizing his talent, his first testing came for McLaren at Silverstone where he tested the car along with Martin Brundle and Ayrton Senna. Bellof drove for Tyrell Racing Organisation in 1984. The season didn't start well for the German until Monaco GP where he achieved a podium alongside Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Past the Monaco GP luck again ran off and Tyrell was disqualified from the championship because of an infringement issue leading to the stripping of entire points. Bellof was making his mark in 1985 and was believed to have the potential of the world champion owing to his excellent car control and incredible speed.

But this speedster couldn't show his potential as the motorsport world lost its one of the jewel in a tragic accident at Spa 1985 while overtaking Jacky Ickx. Stefan Bellof reportedly had signed a Ferrari deal for 86 season and it was believed that he can soon become the first German world champion.

In his own words, Martin Brundle teammate of Bellof said that "The fastest driver since Gilles Villeneuve" which is enough to describe what Bellof achieved. Stefan Bellof was an inspiration for many aspiring german drivers which included the likes of Michael Schumacher, first German world champion in Formula 1.

The 4-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel said, "Every German race driver knows who Stefan Bellof was. Back then there was a race each year at his [Bellof's] home kart track, in Oppenrod, which was dedicated to him, it was a great honor to take part, and especially to win it."

The famous motorsport magazine Autosports classified Bellof as 35th greatest Formula One driver. Following Bellof's death, teams got strict with allowing their drivers to race in other championship events. Safety rules were amended and revised. These show how hurt motorsports was to lose one of its greatest.