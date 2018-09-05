F1 2018: The widening gap between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

The Ferrari and Mercedes are the cars to beat this season. Narrow it down further, and it’s a battle between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. This season, Ferrari has picked up its pace and is a serious threat to Mercedes. Hamilton has even gone on to say that Ferrari has a faster car than the Silver Arrows. In spite of this, Hamilton finds himself 30 points ahead of Vettel in the Drivers’ Championship. With 7 races to go, this is a very healthy lead.

As we have seen in the last few seasons, consistency in F1 is very important. There were times like in 2009, when Jenson Button won 6 of the first 7 races and went on to win the Drivers’ Championship. Gone are those days. The F1 of today demands consistency. Nico Rosberg won the first 4 races of the 2016 season, yet the Championship battle went on till the last race. Rosberg won a total of 9 races that season, and Hamilton won 10, yet the German went on to win the Championship.

The 2017 season was similar. Vettel was leading the Championship until Singapore, when the 2 Ferraris crashed along with the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. This proved to be a game changer in terms of the Championship fight and gave Lewis Hamilton the lead. Hamilton that year did not have a single DNF to his name, whereas Vettel on 2 occasions couldn’t finish the race. Ultimately, Hamilton went to win his 4th Drivers Championship.

The 2018 season has taken shape in a similar manner. Ferrari probably has the best package of any of the teams. Yet it hasn't been able to convert it into a Championship lead. Vettel’s mistake at the German GP swung the momentum in Hamilton’s favour. The Brit took the Championship lead at the end of the race, despite trailing Vettel by 8 points before the start of the race.

In the Italian GP, Vettel collided with Hamilton on the opening lap and damage to the front wing of the German's car pushed him all the way to the back of the grid. With some assistance from Mercedes’ ‘Wingman’, Hamilton was able to take the lead from Kimi Raikkonen, who until then was flying in his Ferrari. For Vettel though, after the first lap, it was damage limitation mode. He ended up 4th which was a great result for him, considering his first lap incident. The gap though in the Drivers' Championship widened to 30 points.

Vettel crashing out of his home race

There is no doubt that Hamilton has the momentum with him to take his 5th title. For Vettel though, he will need Lady Luck alongside him to narrow the gap quickly. With just 7 races left, it is all about whether Vettel can maintain his temperament and not have any more incidents.

If he is able to achieve this, the German will be crowned 5-time world champion, considering the pace of the Ferrari. In today’s racing environment, 30 points may not be much, especially when you consider that the top 3 places earn 25,18 and 15 points respectively. But one mistake by Vettel from here on, and he could bid his Championship hopes goodbye. For Hamilton, it is all about being as close to the Ferrari, if not in front of them.

Who will be ahead of the other after the last race?

The 2018 Championship could also be decided in the pits. An error in strategy by either of the teams could prove detrimental for their driver. Will it be Hamilton or Vettel then, to first reach the magical number of 5? Only time will tell!