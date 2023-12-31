"This isn't talked about in the paddock either": Red Bull's Helmut Marko shares his view on Michael Schumacher's health and the privacy around it

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko feels that one needs to respect the privacy that Michael Schumacher's family keeps regarding the latter's health status. 29 December 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of the unfortunate skiing accident suffered by the F1 legend

The incident was detrimental to the German's health as he suffered a severe head injury. Further updates on his health have been few and far between with no one truly knowing how he is doing right now. In the 2021 Michael Schumacher documentary, the German's wife said that he wanted to keep his life private and the family was doing its utmost to maintain that.

In a recent conversation with OE24, Red Bull's chief advisor Helmut Marko was questioned if he knew about Schumacher's health considering it had been over a decade since the accident.

Marko admitted that this was something that was not even talked about in the paddock either. He respected the family's desire to keep the 54-year-old's health private and said:

"No. This isn't talked about in the paddock either. And I don't ask because I accept that the family wants to maintain privacy."

Red Bull advisor not expecting a repeat of 2023 season

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko was questioned if he would expect a repeat of the recently concluded 2023 season next year.

Marko was quite confident that such a season wouldn't be repeated. This year, the team won all but one race and put together the most dominant season in F1 history.

The new regulations are expected to lead to the cars' performances converging more and more. When that happens, Red Bull's advantage at the front of the field would shrink and that would mean more competition from the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and other rivals. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"There won't be another season like this one again. But one should assume that our competitors will go into the 2024 season better prepared."

The Austrian team's lead diver Max Verstappen had a dominant 2023 as well, putting together a dominant 10-race win streak this season. To add to this, the Dutch driver put together multiple records that include winning as many as 19 races in a season. The driver is now a three-time world champion and will be targeting a fourth title next season.