"This track suits our car a lot more" - Lando Norris optimistic of McLaren's chances in Australian GP despite conceding team is 'a very, very long way off"

Lando Norris feels that McLaren might be able to maintain their level of competitiveness at the Australian GP. McLaren has suffered this season with a car that is intrinsically slower than its competitors.

Their two drivers could not score a point in the first race of the season. However, in the second race, McLaren were far more competitive. Daniel Ricciardo was destined for a points finish before his retirement, while Lando Norris did end up finishing in P7.

Lando Norris put down the improved competitiveness of the car to the track layout that leaned more towards the medium and fast corners. McLaren appears to have major weaknesses in the slow-speed sections of the track, and with Albert Park making alterations to the track, Norris feels that McLaren can be competitive this weekend as well.

"It's changed and it's a smoother surface, so I am hoping that the new one will be better for us than the old one [would have been]. I mean, the car is in exactly the same position as in Bahrain, that's the problem. If we went back to Bahrain, we'd still be out in Q1 and we'd be fighting for 16th and 17th, ike we were.

"It's just that this track [Jeddah, Saudi Arabia] suits our car a lot more; it suits the medium and high-speed. I guess we know a little bit more where our strengths are, but our weaknesses are the slow-speed corners and we're a very, very long way off at the minute."

Lando Norris: P7 in the Saudi Arabian GP feels like a win

Reflecting on the plight of McLaren this season, Norris revealed that the P7 result was a bit of a surprise. He further went on to add that he was probably celebrating the P7 for the team more than even Max Verstappen was celebrating the win for Red Bull.

"I mean, after last week, you would say it's a surprise, but this week our pace has been much better. I'm happy with it. Like, I feel bad that I have to be happy with a P7. I am celebrating a P7 more than Max is celebrating a win at the moment," he joked. "It's like a win for me!"

After scoring pole and multiple podium positions last season, this season might just be a humbling experience for Lando Norris who is in the early stages of his career.

