3 Lewis Hamilton records that Fernando Alonso could beat in his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have been rivals since the British driver made his F1 debut in a McLaren in 2007. A rookie was paired against the reigning two-time world champion and did not look out of place. However, the result was a partnership that proved fatal for the team.

At the end of the 2007 F1 championship, McLaren had been disqualified from the constructors' championship and lost the drivers' championship as well. Recovering from the year alongside Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso truly bounced back in his stint with Ferrari.

It's been more than a decade, and since then the two have come a long way. Fernando Alonso, however, could potentially beat a few of Lewis Hamilton's records before he retires. Let's take a look.

Trending

Lewis Hamilton records that Fernando Alonso could beat

#1 Longest time between the first and last championship triumphs

Lewis Hamilton's first title was in 2008, and the last triumph was in 2020. That's a 12-year gap between the first and the last title win, a record in the sport. Fernando Alonso is currently a part of Aston Martin, a team that is currently building a brilliant foundation for success in F1.

If the team nails the 2026 F1 regulations and Fernando Alonso does end up winning the title that season, it would mean there is a whopping 20-year gap between his first and last title. It would also break Hamilton's record for the longest time between the first and the last title.

#2 Longest time between the first and the last race win

Lewis Hamilton secured his first F1 win in 2007 when the driver won the race in Canada. The last time the driver won a race was in 2024 when he won the F1 Belgian GP. That's a gap of 17 years between the first and the last race win for the driver.

At the moment, Fernando Alonso's last win was in 2013. His first F1 win was, however, in 2003, when he won the Hungarian GP. If the Aston Martin project does prove to be as brilliant as it is ultimately expected to be, Alonso is going to win, and when he does, there will be a whopping 22+ years of gap between his first and his last F1 race win.

#3 Longest time between the first and last pole position

Lewis Hamilton currently holds the record for the longest time between the first and the last pole position. The 7x world champion got his first pole in his rookie season in 2007, and his last one was in 2023, making it 16 years between the two. The Brit currently holds the record for the longest time between the first and the last pole position by a driver.

Fernando Alonso got his first pole position in F1 in 2003, and if he does end up getting a pole position with Aston Martin shortly, there will be a gap of more than 20 years between his first and last pole positions. At the same time, he would be breaking his counterpart's record for the longest time between his first and last pole positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback