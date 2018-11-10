×
Timeline: Mclaren's fall from grace in F1

Charanjot Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
45   //    10 Nov 2018, 14:15 IST

McLaren Honda team pits
McLaren Honda team pits

Second in the list of the number of victories of all time. Third in the list of the number of championships of all time. That's some stat, isn't it? Now here are some other stats. Haven't finished on the podium since the first race of 2014 season. Haven't won a race since the last race of the 2012 season. And in the last race in Mexico, they finished not one but two laps down a car that had the same engine at the back.of their car. To add to it they are losing one of the best drivers on the grid next year and they'll field a line-up which is basically a 19 yr old rookie who just lost the title in F2 and a driver who got rejected by both Red Bull and Renault. How can a team go from fielding two world champions in 2012 to this? It has been a steady fall from grace for a team which seems to have really lost its way and doesn't even seem to have a set plan forward as to how they're going to get back to those glory days of the past. They haven't fielded a competitive chassis since 2013, blamed Honda for their misery during their partnership together, moved to Renault with hopes and claims of getting back to the podium and wins and championship challenges. Last 5 years have been nothing but a highlight reel of tall claims of Championship Challenges, Legacy building, Greatness and what not. But all of them have fallen short and made Mclaren bite their own words and finally led them to acknowledge that they need to get their house in order. The team is nothing but a pale shadow of what it was, the swagger, the pomp, the confidence, all of it is gone and the team looks in its worst shape ever and worse, directionless with what needs to be done. Here is a look at the timeline of how the

