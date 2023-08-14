Top 3 Michael Schumacher records that Max Verstappen has broken/is about to break

Michael Schumacher is considered by many as the GOAT in F1 while Max Verstappen has almost established himself as the best driver of his era.

Between Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton enjoyed one of the longest era of dominance in F1. On his way to success and seven world titles, Hamilton was able to break multiple records set by Michael Schumacher.

The records for the most career wins, most pole positions, and so many others went to Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes' dominance continued to flourish. There were a few pristine records though that the Mercedes driver was unable to get close to.

Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has had the opportunity to drive a dominant car in F1 for the last two years and during this limited time alone, the Red Bull driver has been able to better the records set by Michael Schumacher at his peak. So much so that there are many F1 pundits that consider Max Verstappen to be the more righteous heir to Michael Schumacher's throne instead of Lewis Hamilton.

With the way Verstappen has been picking off one record after the other, it's only a matter of time before he etches his name on some other Michael Schumacher records as well.

In this feature, we will take a look at some of the Michael Schumacher records that Max Verstappen has already broken and others that he is on the verge of breaking.

Michael Schumacher records that Max Verstappen has broken/is about to break

#1 Most wins in a season

Michael Schumacher's record of 13 wins in a season was achieved in 2004, the last season of Ferrari dominance and it was a record that was equalled by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

In 2022 however, Max Verstappen got his hands on a dominant machinery for the first time in his career and he made the most of it. The driver not only matched the all-time record of most wins in a season (13), he bettered it and took the number to 15.

In 2023, by the time we have the summer break, Verstappen has already won 10 of the first 12 races of the season. With 10 races left, the record that Verstappen broke last season could get bettered once again and there's a very high probability of that happening as well.

#2 Most podiums in a season

Michael Schumacher has a record of having a 100% podium rate over a season in 2002 where he did not finish a single race off the podium. There were 17 races in 2002 and Schumacher ended the season with a record 17 podiums to his name.

This was a record that he will eventually end up sharing with Lewis Hamilton as well over the years. All of this was until the 2021 F1 season when Max Verstappen accrued as many as 18 podium finishes that season. With 18 podium finishes, Verstappen ended up breaking a two-decade-old record from Schumacher.

In 2023, Verstappen has a 100% podium percentage and it won't be a surprise if he betters the benchmark of 18 podiums to an even higher number.

#3 Most races left before winning the title

Now, after discussing two records that Max Verstappen has broken, let's take a look at one which he hasn't yet but is on his way to break it this season. Michael Schumacher has the record for the earliest a driver was able to clinch the title in a season with him doing it in 2002 with six races left.

This season, Verstappen went into the summer break with a gap of 125 points over Sergio Perez. The driver needs to just open up a gap of at least 25 points more in the next three races and he will clinch the title with 6 or more races left.

Does this seem out of reach? Not necessarily because Max Verstappen has approximately opened up a gap of 12.5 points per race to Sergio Perez and something like this is not beyond the realms of imagination.