Top 3 teams Daniel Ricciardo can move to after McLaren

Looking at the dynamics between Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren, it looks like the driver and the team might be heading towards a split. If there hasn't been a change in fortunes for the Australian within the team in the last 18 months, it's hard to expect a change now. To add to this, it does appear that Ricciardo is somewhat resigned to his fate within the team.

Now Ricciardo might be an amazing talent and just like last season, he is going to find races where he will be comfortable with the car and beat Lando Norris. over the season, however, with too many races like the one in Monaco, the driver tends to lose confidence as well as motivation to push hard. Having said that, it's almost unfair to call a driver who is just 32 years old past his prime and that he should pack his bags and retire from racing.

The problem is the Australian's lack of synergy with the car and hence the results are not as expected. The question though is if the split seems all but inevitable, where will Ricciardo end up? In this piece, we take a look at what other options the Australian might have if the marriage with McLaren ends with the season.

Where might Daniel Ricciardo go after McLaren?

#3 McLaren (IndyCar)

Zak Brown is a smart professional! The man knows what sells and he surely knows that, in Daniel Ricciardo, he has not only a driver but a superstar. Not many drivers in F1 have the kind of following that Ricciardo enjoys in the American market. So much so that the Australian featured on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's show as well. It would make business sense to branch out the association with Ricciardo for their IndyCar team in the US.

On Daniel Ricciardo's side, it does appear that the dream of an F1 title run is probably over for the Australian. There is, however, another motorsport immortality that Ricciardo could try to achieve. He could try to go after the Triple Crown in motorsport by going after the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans. For the uninitiated, the Triple Crown in motorsport comprises winning the Indy 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Monaco GP. Ricciardo is already a winner at the Principality and hence could target the other two just like Fernando Alonso did a few years back.

#2 Alfa Romeo

If there is a team that has been the surprise package for the season, then it is Alfa Romeo. The team had an almost poor track record heading into the 2022 F1 season and not many would have given it the chance to turn things around. The new regulations, however, have seen Alfa Romeo shoot up the pecking order and the team often finds itself in strong point-scoring positions every weekend.

Will a move from McLaren to Alfa Romeo be a step down for Daniel Ricciardo? It probably is, in terms of long-term potential. Looking at things short-term, however, the Alfa Romeo is probably as good a car as McLaren is at the moment. If Ricciardo can attune to the Alfa Romeo, then he can get results in the car similar to what he could in a McLaren. The Hinwil-based outfit, on its part, will take Ricciardo with both hands as the Australian brings with him not only fans but the exposure that the team might not get in general.

Alfa Romeo has been compromised this season due to an uncompetitive second driver in Guanyu Zhou. With Ricciardo in the squad, the team can offset the lost Chinese money with the sponsors the Australian will bring in. To add to this, even Valtteri Bottas will welcome a strong barometer to measure himself against within the team.

#1 Aston Martin

The best-case scenario for both Aston Martin and Daniel Ricciardo would probably be a future alliance. Sebastian Vettel might not renew his contract at the end of the season, by the looks of it. This would leave a massive hole in Aston Martin, not just because it loses someone who is performing at a very high level, but also because it loses a huge name.

Daniel Ricciardo ticks the criteria in more ways than one and because of that, he would fit the team like a glove. His performances at McLaren seem to be a function of him not having the right machinery underneath, as the car does not behave as per his driving style. What if Aston Martin does not even have that problem and Ricciardo can perform to the car's level, just like he has done every year except during his McLaren stint? It would be a win-win situation for both.

Aston Martin might need a new driver next season and the Australian might just be the perfect fit!

