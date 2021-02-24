Top 5 bold predictions for the 2021 season

With just a month left for the start of the 2021 season, it's hard not to think about all the new possibilities in F1 this year.

We are yet to see the cars out on the track, most cars haven't been announced by the teams either. When talking about the pecking order or favorites, our guesses are as educated as they would have been at the end of the 2020 season.

This is why, at this early stage of the 2021 season, we present to you 5 Bold predictions for the 2021 season. Why "Bold"? This is because we're making these predictions without the aid of pre-season data.

These predictions are based purely on my instincts(which are not the best) and a bit of wishful thinking. So without delaying it any further, let's dive into the 5 Bold predictions for the 2021 season.

#1 Max Verstappen becomes World Champion

Max Verstappen with a winner's trophy. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

If there ever were any doubts around who would be the favorite to win the title in 2021, then those were erased on the day Lewis Hamilton decided to extend his contract by one more year at Mercedes. The team from Brackley boasts the fastest car in the sport since 2014.

Every season there are contenders, there is anticipation; then Mercedes arrives. This narrative though, I feel, is about to change. Red Bull was the second-fastest car on the grid last year. It was slower than the Mercedes by a considerable margin but by the time we reached Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen put the Red Bull on the pole and comfortably marched towards victory.

It is true that Mercedes stopped working on the 2020 car midway through the season to focus on the next season's car but what Red Bull showed last year was the ability to methodically cut down the gap to the Silver Arrows.

With the regulations remaining almost the same as last year and the teams restricted on how much development they can do on the cars, the gains made by Red Bull last year will surely carry forward to this season. To add to this, Honda would like to celebrate their final year in F1 with a championship, and are likely to push throughout the season.

Max Verstappen has shown that he can be a worthy adversary for Lewis Hamilton even in a slower car. This year, with a car that would be much closer on pace with the Mercedes, Verstappen should be able to challenge Hamilton consistently.

Hamilton, on the other hand, with the impending contract negotiations for the next year and consistent pressure from Verstappen would finally crumble, handing Verstappen the first title triumph of his career.