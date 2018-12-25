×
Top 5 controversies of the 2018 F1 season

Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
54   //    25 Dec 2018, 23:01 IST

Kimi vs Lewis at Silverstone!
Kimi vs Lewis at Silverstone!

In a season that was expected to have been a thrilling showdown between Ferrari and Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton outshone Sebastian Vettel once again by becoming the world champion.

In winning his fifth driver's title, Lewis' dominance ensured that Mercedes took the Constructors' crown for the fifth year in a row.

In so doing, Ferrari were once again left straddling with the possibility of entertaining the notion about 'what might' have happened had they tried to approach the season, and therefore, their efforts, differently.

So utterly dominant was Lewis, especially in the second half of the season, continuing with a dominant win at the Hungaroring that it didn't really seem to bother his confidence when Vettel literally scorched to a sensational win at the Belgian Grand Prix.

But even then, as Formula 1 was pumped by the Hamilton vs Sebastian saga, there were other rather interesting moments that defined a year that was every bit entertaining as it was exhilarating.

Having said that, what were some controversial moments that made more headlines that one might have imagined, thus fueling the imagination of both fans and their drivers involved in a Grand Prix, at the end?


Daniel DNF Ricciardo

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

If there was a driver who seemed to have tasted both- the ecstasy of winning two Grands Prix as well as the agony- of having missed out on many competitive finishes, then it was Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who is now Renault-bound.

In 2018, Ricciardo registered two epic wins, that showcased his tough fight and mettle with the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai offering some mouth-watering overtaking, particularly toward the end of the contest.

Yet, even as Ricciardo, who went from strength to strength, gathering a famous Monaco win and thus ending his struggle at a track where he previously seemed certain of a win, his troubles were amplified by a car that suddenly became utterly unreliable.

What didn't please the driver one bit or his fans was the fact that the ever-smiling Aussie went on to register 8 DNFs.

This, in the end, took the sheen off his season, a year where the facet of seeing the familiar smile was wiped out by the ill-fortune of his Red Bull. Surely, as Ricciardo didn't leave a happy man from Red Bull, his season appeared polarised in the end.

Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Kimi Raikkonen Lewis Hamilton
Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Raikkonen. Dravid. Lara. Alonso. Monte Carlo. Trinidad. Square Cut. Hairpin Bend. Naznin Boniadi. Claudia Gherini. Deutschland
