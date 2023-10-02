Top 5 most dominant cars built by Red Bull's Adrian Newey

Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey Is often considered one of the greatest aerodynamic minds that the sport has ever seen given his track record and success.

The Briton has designed some of the most dominant F1 cars in the history of the sport for some of the most motorsport recognizable brands in the world. Newey's partnership with Red Bull has cemented his status as the best car designer in F1 working right now.

Since his beginnings with the team in 2006, Newey has created some of the most dominant machinery of the past two decades.

We look at the five most dominant F1 cars designed by Red Bull's Adrian Newey:

Red Bull RB7 (2011) Win Rate - 63.2%

The RB7 was a worthy and more robust successor to the title-winning RB6 of 2010 which saw the team win its first double. In the 2011 season, Red Bull won 12 of the 19 races, with Sebastian Vettel winning 11 and Mark Webber winning one to their charge to the second double in as many years.

RB9 (2013) Win Rate - 68.4%

The RB9 remains one of the most dominant cars ever produced in the sport's history. In the hands of Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull won 13 of the 19 races in the 2013 season. The German went on a winning streak of nine after the mid-season break to win a fourth consecutive title for the Austrian team.

Williams FW18 (1996) Win Rate - 75%

The Williams F1 team made a roaring comeback in the 1996 season after losing the title the previous two seasons to Bennotton. They won 12 out of 16 races with 1996 world champion Damon Hill winning eight.

His teammate Jacques Villeneuve won four races in the 1996 season that saw the Grove-based team win the double.

RB18 (2022) Win Rate - 77.3%

The 2022 season brought home the coveted constructors' championship to Red Bull after a wait of eight years owing to the dominance of Mercedes from 2014. The team won 17 out of 22 races and in the hands of Max Verstappen, who won 15 on his own, walked away with the title despite an early season challenge from Ferrari.

RB19 (2023) Win Rate - 93.75% and counting

The RB19 is in contention to become the most successful and dominant F1 car of all time as it had a shot of winning every single race in the 2023 season. With six races still left, there is every possibility that it might become the first car in history to cross 20 race wins in a single season.