F1: Top 5 Driver Performances of 2018 so far?

2018 Melbourne Formula One Grand Prix Race Day Mar 25th

After the events of the Austrian GP on Sunday with Max Verstappen taking victory at the Red Bull ring, four drivers have now won a race or more in nine rounds of the F1 2018 season so far. But who has come out on top? Who has excelled since the first race in Melbourne, the Australian Grand Prix

In this article, we will be looking at the top 5 best drivers of the season so far, from the guys at the top of the championship to the drivers exceeding expectations in the mid pack of the grid.

Here are my picks from the drivers on the grid in 2018 who I feel have been the best on track so far this season.

#5 Kevin Magnussen

At number five is Kevin Magnussen, The Haas driver has impressed so far this year. Before the Austrian GP, he was the only driver in the team to score points in the campaign. (Magnussen-27 / Grosjean – 0)

The 25-year-old has been more than impressive this year, people still talk about his time at McLaren where it did not really go to plan for the driver and also his average time at Renault but this season he has shown why Haas brought him in. Some drivers may not like his driving style on track but he has carried the team this year with Grosjean struggling to find his form. His highest finishes of the season being a fifth place in Bahrain and Austria.

Haas has certainly grown since their debut to Formula One in 2016, with them scoring 47 points in the championship in 2017, which was 18 more than the year before.

He has certainly impressed so far this year and Haas will be hoping for more with them now sitting fifth in the constructors, higher than McLaren and Force India.