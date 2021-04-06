Top 5 drivers with the most wins for Ferrari in Formula 1

Driving for Ferrari is the most prestigious job in all of motorsport. The Scuderia are by far the most successful Formula 1 team and are also the most famous. They have won 16 constructors' and 15 drivers championships dating back to 1950. Many legendary drivers have raced for Ferrari, winning races and championships in the process. This begs the question:

Who are the top 5 drivers with the most wins for Ferrari?

5: Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso - 11 wins

With 11 wins each, Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso are joint in fifth on the all-time wins list for Ferrari. Once teammates together, neither won the world championship with Ferrari. Massa came closest in 2008 when he was the champion for 30 seconds, only for Lewis Hamilton to overtake Timo Glock on the last corner to snatch the title from Massa's grasp.

Fernando Alonso came close in 2010 and 2012 but bad luck and the brilliance of Red Bull made sure the two-time champion didn't win a title with Ferrari.

2 Nov 2008: @LewisHamilton clinches his first world title in Brazil, pipping Felipe Massa by 1 point #OnThisDay #F1 pic.twitter.com/LhXQxm3sp2 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2015

4: Alberto Ascari - 13 wins

Alberto Ascari was the first-ever Ferrari driver to win a Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship. The Italian won it in 1952 and 1953. He won a Grand Prix race on 13 occasions with Ferrari during the early days of Formula 1. Ascari, along with Nino Farina, are the only Italian drivers to have won the world championship.

Ascari was at his best during the 1952 Formula 1 season. The Italian won all six Grands Prix in which he entered and coasted towards the title. His only retirement came in the Indy500, which was considered a part of the Formula 1 World Championships at the time.

The #Ferrari500F2: the first Ferrari to win the #F1 World Championship. Alberto Ascari drove it to victory in 1952 and 1953. pic.twitter.com/SMXeCGkehf — Musei Ferrari (@MuseiFerrari) November 20, 2018

3: Sebastian Vettel - 14 wins

Sebastian Vettel is Ferrari's third most successful driver after amassing 14 wins for the team he supported as a child. However, Vettel holds the unfortunate record of having the most wins with Ferrari without winning a world championship with the team.

The first of those 14 wins came during the 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix, beating the superior Mercedes cars on strategy. Vettel came agonizingly close to winning the championship in 2017 and 2018, however, driver errors coupled with questionable strategy calls meant that his challenges fell apart by the end of the season. The four-time world champion couldn't add another title to his list.

Sebastian Vettel remains the last Ferrari driver to win a Grand Prix, which he won in Singapore in 2019 after team orders allowed the German to pip Charles Leclerc in the race.

2: Niki Lauda - 15 wins

The late Austrian Niki Lauda comes second with 15 wins for Ferrari. Lauda raced for the Scuderia between 1974 and 1977, winning two championships (1975 and 1977). Lauda had his near-fatal accident at Nurburgring in 1976 while driving a Ferrari. The incident caused severe burns to the Austrian's face which required skin grafting.

In an act of great courage, Lauda returned to Formula 1 and won three more times with Ferrari, taking him to his second championship win in 1977. Lauda's last win for Ferrari came at the 1977 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Wins: 25



Podiums: 54



Poles: 24



Fastest Laps: 24



Championships: 1975, 1977, 1984 📸



Niki Lauda's legacy: immeasurable #F1 pic.twitter.com/K1bi8Rjg2C — Formula 1 (@F1) May 21, 2019

#1: Michael Schumacher - 72 wins

No other driver comes close to matching Michael Schumacher's 72 wins with Ferrari. The German joined the team from Benetton in 1996 and raced for the Scuderia until 2006. In those 11 seasons, Schumacher won an astonishing 72 races.

A majority of those wins came during the early years of the 21st century, when Schumacher and Ferrari dominated. They went on to win five consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships from 2000 to 2004. Schumacher's last win for Ferrari came at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix, which was his 91st win in Formula 1, at the time a world record.

China GP 2006, Michael Schumacher's last win with me on the podium...#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/AnmvWBw5ZE — Giancarlo Fisichella (@OfficialFisico) April 13, 2016