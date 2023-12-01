Top 5 F1 driver with the worst pole-position-to-win ratio

In an F1 Grand Prix, drivers first need to qualify for their starting position in the main race. In qualifying, a driver tries to set the fastest lap to secure a higher position than all 19 other racers. Even if a driver secures pole position, it does not guarantee a win since a lot can happen in the main race.

In the long history of the sport, there have been many who have bagged several poles but were rarely able to convert them into victories.

Here is a list of five drivers who have the worst pole-position-to-win ratio in the history of Formula 1.

Five drivers with the worst pole position-to-win ratio in F1

#5 Charles Leclerc - 23:4

Charles Leclerc is the youngest driver on this list since he is still racing in Formula 1. The Ferrari driver has bagged 23 poles in his entire F1 career but has only converted four of those to a race win.

The Monagasque has been extremely unlucky whenever he has clocked in the fastest lap and started the race from the front row. In percentage, his pole position-to-win is only 17.4.

#4 Jean-Pierre Jabouille - 6:1

Jean-Pierre Jabouille was a French driver who raced in only 55 F1 races from 1974 to 1975 and 1977 to 1981. He raced for Renault and gave them their first-ever Formula 1 pole position.

In his entire career, however, he bagged six pole positions but was only able to convert one of them into a victory at the 1979 French GP. In percentage, his pole position-to-win is 16.7.

#3 David Coulthard - 6:1

David Coulthard was a British driver who raced in the sport from 1994 to 2008 with Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull.

In his career, he bagged 12 pole positions but managed to convert just two of those into race victories. In percentage, his pole position-to-win is also 16.7.

#2 Ralf Schumacher - 6:1

Ralf Schumacher was a German F1 driver who raced from 1997 to 2007 with Jordan, Williams, and Toyota.

During his time, he achieved six pole positions but only converted one of them into a race win. He too had a pole-position-to-win percentage of 16.7.

#1 René Arnoux - 9:1

Finally, the F1 driver with the worst ratio of pole position to win is René Arnoux, a former French driver who raced from 1978 to 1989 with Martini, Surtees, Renault, Ferrari, and Ligier.

During his career, he managed to achieve 18 pole positions but was only able to win two races from the top spot. He only won 11.1 percent of races from pole position.