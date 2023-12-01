Top 5 F1 drivers with the best pole position-win ratio

Before every F1 Grand Prix, F1 drivers need to qualify for their starting position. This is determined by the drivers setting the fastest laps around the circuit during the qualifying session. Those who are the fastest get the pole position and start the race from the front, and have the best chance to lead the race and eventually win it.

In the past, there have been some who have converted most of their pole positions into race wins.

Here is a list of five drivers with the best pole position-to-win ratio in Formula 1 history.

Five drivers with the highest pole position-to-win ratio in F1

#5 Fernando Alonso - 11:7

Fernando Alonso has the fifth-highest pole position-to-win ratio in the sport. Despite being 42 years old, the Spaniard is still racing in Formula 1 and performing on par with other, much younger drivers.

In his extremely long career, he has only bagged 22 pole positions but converted 14 of them into race wins. In percentage, his pole position-to-win is 63.6.

#4 Alberto Ascari - 14:9

Alberto Ascari was an Italian driver who won F1 world championships in 1952 and 1953 with Ferrari. He is still the last Italian to win the world championship.

During his short run from 1950 to 1955, he was able to achieve 14 pole positions and win nine races from the top spot. His percentage of pole position to win is 64.3.

#3 Jody Scheckter - 3:2

Jody Scheckter was a South African driver who raced in the sport from 1972 to 1980 with McLaren, Tyrrel, Wolf, and Ferrari.

During his career, he was able to grab three pole positions, winning two of those races. His pole-position-to-win percentage is 66.7.

#2 Emerson Fittipaldi - 3:2

Emerson Fittipaldi was a Brazilian driver who raced in Formula 1 from 1970 to 1980 and won two championships in 1972 and 1974 with Lotus and McLaren, respectively.

During his career in Formula 1, he clinched six pole positions, converting four of those into race wins. His percentage of pole position to win is also 66.7.

#1 Max Verstappen - 32:27

Currently, the driver with the most wins from pole position is Max Verstappen. The Dutchman is currently dominating the sport.

Since the 2021 F1 season, the Red Bull driver has won back-to-back world championships. Even though he started his F1 career in 2014, Verstappen has already racked up 32 pole positions and converted 27 of those into race wins. His pole position-to-win percentage is 84.4.