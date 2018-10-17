F1: Top 5 drivers with the most podium finishes

Hamilton stands on top of the podium at the F1 Grand Prix of Japan

As is generally the norm, in Formula 1 too the winner stands in the middle on top of the podium, the second placed driver to his right and the third-placed driver to his left.

Dignitaries chosen by the respective race organizers hand out the trophies to the respective drivers. Since Liberty Media's takeover of F1 commercial rights, driver interviews have been moved from the podium to the grid - a decision which has evoked a mixed response from the drivers.

From 1950 till date, 208 different drivers belonging to 19 different countries have stood on the podium. Drivers from powerhouses like Germany, United Kingdom and France to drivers from countries not known to produce F1 racers like Rhodesia and Venezuela have all stood on the podium.

India's Narain Karthikeyan, one of 2 Indians to have taken part in an F1 race narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the controversial 2005 US Grand Prix. Since 2010, the race winner gets 25 points, 2nd placed driver gets 18 points and the 3rd placed dr gets 15 points.

There have been 2 teenagers who have stood on the podium - Lance Stroll at the 2017 Azerbaijan GP and Max Verstappen at the 2016 Spanish GP. Both were only 18 at the time.

Two drivers aged over 50 have stood on the podium - Monaco born Louis Chiron and Luigi Fagioli of Italy. We take a look at 5 drivers with the most number of podium finishes in F1:

#5 Kimi Raikkonen (100)

Kimi Raikkonen

One of the most popular drivers on the F1 grid, Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen known as the 'Ice Man' for his demeanour on and off the track has charmed audiences all over the world with his no-nonsense style.

Having made his debut in 2001 as part of Team Sauber-Petronas, Raikkonen has been a member of 4 different teams in his F1 career. In 2002, he switched over to McLaren and in 2007 moved to Team Scuderia Ferrari and emerged as the World Champion that year beating then debutant Lewis Hamilton to the title by the slenderest margin of just one point.

Raikkonen took a 2-year sabbatical from F1 to take part in NASCAR before returning to the grid in 2012 with Team Lotus where he tasted limited success.

Following his switch to Ferrari yet again in 2014, he has been consistently accumulating points and will start the 2019 season as a member of Team Sauber. Raikkonen has a 100 podium finishes till date. His 100th podium finish came at the 2018 Italian Grand Prix.

