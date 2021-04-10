Throughout its 70-year history, Formula 1 has seen some iconic car manufacturers compete to win races and championships. Across eras, some teams have been more dominant than others. But which teams are overall the most successful in Formula 1?

Top 5 Formula 1 teams with the most wins

5: Team Lotus - 79 wins

Lotus are the only side in this list that don't compete in Formula 1 anymore. The team was founded by Formula 1 visionary Colin Chapman in 1952. Lotus entered their first race in 1958. In the 37 seasons in which the team has competed, Lotus won 79 races. Legendary drivers have been a part of the team, including Jim Clark, Graham Hill, Ayrton Senna and Jochen Rindt amongst others.

Lotus had its most dominant spell in Formula 1 during the 1960s and 70s. The team won a majority of their 79 wins in that decade. Lotus also managed to win seven constructors' championships and six drivers' titles during the team's golden age. However, Lotus were forced to pull out of Formula 1 at the end of the 1994 season because of financial problems.

4: Williams Racing - 114 wins

Williams Racing was founded by Sir Frank Williams in 1977. In the team's 44-year history so far, Williams has won 114 races. Williams have had some great drivers behind the wheel. The likes of Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, Nelson Piquet and Alan Jones have all gone on to win world championships with the Oxford-based side.

During the team's dominant era in the late 80s and the 90s, Williams won seven driver championships and nine constructors titles, the last of them coming in 1997 with Jacques Villeneuve.

Williams last won a race in 2012 when Pastor Maldonado stunned the grid by winning the Spanish Grand Prix. Although the team has fallen hard in recent seasons, the recent takeover by Dorilton Capital has made fans of the team optimistic for the future.

Maldonado is Williams' last F1 winner.

3: Mercedes - 116 wins

Mercedes are third on the list of constructors with the most Formula 1 wins, with 116. This feat is even more remarkable because out of those 116 wins, 103 have come in the turbo-hybrid era which began in 2014. Mercedes have the highest win percentage in Formula 1. Out of the 228 races the team has races, Mercedes have won 116 of them, giving them a win percentage of 51%.

Mercedes have won nine drivers' world titles, with Juan Manuel Fangio winning twice in 1954 and 1955, before Hamilton went on to win six titles. Nico Rosberg also won the championship in 2016. The team from Brackley have won all seven constructors' championships from 2014 to 2020. Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver for the team, taking 75 of Mercedes' 116 Grand Prix wins.

2: McLaren - 182 wins

McLaren are the third British team to feature on this list. The team was founded by Bruce McLaren in 1963 and originally raced in the papaya orange which the team currently uses. McLaren are the second-oldest team currently active in Formula 1 and also the second-most successful team in the sport with 182 wins in their history.

McLaren has seen some of Formula 1's all-time greats race for them. These include Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen, Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton. McLaren have won 12 drivers' world titles and 8 constructors' titles in their history.

However, just like Williams, McLaren tasted their last win in 2012 with Jenson Button, but unlike Williams, they have taken massive steps towards getting back to where they belong.

Hamilton is McLaren's last world champion.

1: Scuderia Ferrari - 238 wins

Unsurprisingly, Scuderia Ferrari has the most wins in Formula 1's history. They are the most successful team in Formula 1. Ferrari are also the oldest team, having been part of the sport since its inception in 1950. The team has competed in every Formula 1 season to date.

Out of their 238 wins, Michael Schumacher took 72. He also has five world titles with the team, winning them consecutively between 2000 and 2004. Ferrari have won 16 constructors' titles and 15 drivers' titles after entering 1009 races. These are all records.

All Formula 1 drivers dream of racing with Ferrari. Drivers such as Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have all raced in the famous red overalls. However, despite being the most successful team in Formula 1, Ferrari haven't won a championship since 2007. The Tifosi will hope their young superstar Charles Leclerc can finally break their duck.

Michael Schumacher is Ferrari's most successful driver.