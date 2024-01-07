Top 5 funniest F1 press conference moments

During an F1 race weekend, several press conferences take place where drivers and team seniors answer a few questions from media houses. The most important ones are before and after a race, since drivers are able to tell what exactly happened on the track. While it sounds professional, things sometimes get a bit crazy at these conferences.

Here are five of the most comical moments from various press conferences through the years.

#5 1999 F1 Canadian GP

A timeless fan favorite press conference will always be the hilarious juice fight between Eddie Irvine and Mika Hakkinen. After the 1999 Canadian GP, Irvine flung a towel at Hakkinen while the Finn answered a few questions.

Hakkinen threatened Irvine by raising the glass of juice, but he laughed and didn't throw it towards him. Irvine, however, did not hesitate and splattered Hakkinen with the juice from his side. Soon enough, Hakkinen seized the entire juice jar and chased after Irvine, leaving the press conference. The race winner, who was sitting between the two drivers, Michael Schumacher, managed to avoid the juice battle and was beaming at their antics.

#4 2004 F1 Australian GP

Juan Pablo Montoya was involved in yet another hilarious press conference at the 2004 Australian GP. After a couple of comedians impersonating journalists started asking tongue-twister questions to Montoya, he left the drivers' news conference. Although he did answer a few of their questions before leaving the scene, which was extremely hilarious,.

#3 2004 F1 San Marino GP

Racing in Formula 1 has always been cutthroat. One of the most ruthless drivers of all time was Michael Schumacher, and Juan Pablo Montoya experienced this firsthand in the 2004 San Marino GP. On a hairpin turn at Imola, Schumacher squeezed Montoya off the track and later claimed he never saw the Columbian, even though his rival was slightly ahead of him during the turn.

During the press conference, however, Montoya could not help but be extremely sarcastic while watching the clip and said that there was no way Schumacher could have seen him. The Williams driver claimed that one either has to be blind or stupid to not see a car ahead of them.

#2 2019 F1 British GP

One of the most hilarious exchanges during the press conference was between two of the most lively drivers on the current grid. Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. In the 2019 British GP, Lewis Hamilton, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Daniel Ricciardo were joined by rookies Lando Norris and Geroge Russell.

During a conversation about moustaches, Ricciardo whispered something to Norris, which forced the Brit to burst into tears of laughter. Even when conference progressed forward, the McLaren driver was still unable to contain himself.

#1 2014 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Arguably the most iconic press conference question was asked during the 2014 Abu Dhabi GP. When Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Nico Hulkenberg, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, and Jenson Button were being asked questions, journalist Walter Koster made history when he asked one of the longest questions ever in a press conference.

He spoke about how Niki Lauda once said that even a monkey can drive an F1 car and how modern-day machines are getting more and more difficult to handle with too many buttons on the steering wheel. Though he simply wanted to ask whether driving modern Formula 1 cars was too difficult and what the drivers' take on the future was, the question became increasingly long, which made all six drivers and the rest of the room laugh.