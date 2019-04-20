Top 5 German F1 drivers of all time

Vettel and Schumacher happen to be, without a doubt, among the Top 5 German F1 drivers of all time

Several drivers have graced Formula 1 from Germany and have gone on to epitomize quintessential German character - determination, resilience, and fieriness.

To a sport, no stranger to thrills and uncertainties, among the few certainties that F1 has offered fans and critics, doubters and theorists is the greatness several German drivers have come to behold.

In its first-ever season, F1 unfurled a German driving alongside legends like Fangio, Farina, Ascari among the others in F1 (1950).

Paul Pietsch was widely known for starting one of racing's famous journals: Das Auto. Thus far, 53 German drivers have represented F1, the peak of motor-racing as they say. And many, over the course of the past decades, have gone on to uplift the stature of the sport by sheer skill and dazzle.

But that said, who are the Top 5 German F1 drivers of all time? Let's find out.

Ralf Schumacher

R Schumacher prepares to leave garage in a Grand Prix, 2002

Arguably, one of the top 5 German F1 drivers of all time, Ralf Schumacher has been a special talent, having driven for noted sides such as Toyota, Williams among others.

Speed, grit and, a great feel for an F1 car; there was pretty much everything that the German driver had on his side including a famous surname.

But with all due respect, it ought to be said, Ralf Schumacher is a tremendous underachiever in the sport - is he not?

By the time he was three, Ralf Schumacher was already karting in Germany. He would achieve early success before transitioning to automobile racing in the German Formula 3 Championship and Formula Nippon Series.

One of the finest talents to have hit the F1 cosmos from Germany, Ralf Schumacher, a noted Williams and Toyota driver, boasts of a record that includes 6 race wins, 6 pole positions, 27 podiums, and 8 fastest laps.

Within a month of making his Grand Prix debut at Australia, circa 1997, Ralf achieved his first podium at the Argentine Grand Prix.

Driving for a decade in the top-echelons of Grand Prix racing, some of Ralf Schumacher's greatest moments in the sport came in the form of his years at BMW-Williams.

This was to be the team with which he'd register some of this finest drives. For instance, in the 2001 F1 season, Ralf would gather 3 wins, including one at his home Grand Prix at Germany.

From thereon, the 2002 and 2003 seasons would yield 9 podiums for the Hurth-born driver.

