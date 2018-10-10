Top 5 Lewis Hamilton wins at Mercedes

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 166 // 10 Oct 2018, 18:22 IST

Hamilton celebrating his 4th world championship at Mexico GP

Last Sunday at the Japanese Grand Prix was Lewis Hamilton's 50th race win at Mercedes six years after he agreed to join the team.

Midway through the 2012 championship, Hamilton shocked the F1 community by announcing his departure from boyhood team McLaren in order to join Mercedes the following season.

At the time many thought it was a career risk for the Briton as Hamilton was still winning races in a McLaren. But what a decision it proved to be as six years on the 33-year-old is very close to a fifth world championship.

And in those six years, McLaren have not won a single race since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton could have still only had the one driver's title to his name if sticking with the Woking team.

To celebrate Hamilton's 50 Grand Prix victories at Mercedes, we have picked out his top 5 wins since joining the team in 2013.

#5 Hungarian Grand Prix 2013

The first victory of many

The 2013 championship was reaching the halfway point as Sebastian Vettel was bidding for a fourth consecutive world championship at Red Bull.

The final race before the summer break was the Hungarian Grand Prix, a circuit that has favoured Hamilton throughout his career.

One thing that 2013 taught us was that Mercedes had the qualifying pace as Hamilton was in pole in Budapest, but the previous races showed they couldn't compete at the front.

However, that all changed on race day in beautiful Budapest as Hamilton won his first ever race in a Mercedes.

Of course, it would be the first of many at the silver arrows for Mr Hamilton.

Mercedes' championship challenge didn't improve that year after Hungary as Vettel would go on to win every race left on the calendar.

Dominance at its very best!

