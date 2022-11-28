Top 5 memorable moments of 2022 F1 season

The 2022 F1 season might not have matched the intensity or action levels of the epic battle in 2021, but it surely had its moments.

Fans were more or less spoilt by what had happened the previous season and were expecting another title battle that would go right down to the wire. Although that didn't happen, there were some memorable moments throughout the season that made fans sit back and say, "This was fun!".

What were these moments? Let's find out as we take a look at some of the most memorable moments of the 2022 F1 season.

#5 Max Verstappen laps Lewis Hamilton (F1 Imola GP)

F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna

It was not a moment that caught a lot of attention and it did, to an extent had a sign of eventuality. Nevertheless, there was something significant about Max Verstappen lapping Lewis Hamilton in Imola.

In essence, it was a sign of the passing of the baton from Hamilton to Verstappen. At that point, the Red Bull driver was leading at the front, while Hamilton was stuck in midfield trying to get the maximum out of his car.

After their high intensity battle in 2021, this was Verstappen putting the final exclamation mark on the rivalry, as any hopes of a Hamilton-Verstappen part 2 in 2022 were nipped in the bud.

#4 Fernando Alonso secures front-row start (F1 Canadian GP)

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Qualifying

One of the reasons why Fernando Alonso ranks very highly in our driver rankings for the season is because of drives like the one he had at the Canadian GP in Montreal.

The Spaniard has been renowned for putting together consistent drives at a very high level. The 2022 season was no different as Alonso provided a reminder that he can take advantage of wet weather conditions and qualify in the front row.

Formula 1 @F1



"I think we'll attack Max on the first corner!"



#CanadianGP #F1 FERNANDO: "It feels great, it was an unbelievable weekend so far for us... the car was mega, I was so comfortable driving this car, and the fans pushed me to make an extra push."I think we'll attack Max on the first corner!" FERNANDO: "It feels great, it was an unbelievable weekend so far for us... the car was mega, I was so comfortable driving this car, and the fans pushed me to make an extra push."I think we'll attack Max on the first corner!"#CanadianGP #F1 https://t.co/fBNtY0EeYi

The fact that he did it an Alpine and beat the likes of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and the two Ferraris was a testament to how special that lap was from him.

It's a bit sad that Alonso being too old for F1 now comes in his way of getting a front-running seat, but can anyone question Alonso being a contender for that? Not really, as the Spaniard showed that he has not lost any of his abilities even after turning 40.

#3 Charles Leclerc vs Max Verstappen battle for win (F1 Saudi Arabian GP)

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia

It was a bit disappointing during the preseason to find out that Mercedes, in all likelihood, were not going to be in title contention.

The dying prospect of Verstappen vs Hamilton part 2 was not something fans expected. Moreover, not everyone was confident that Charles Leclerc, Ferrari's lead driver, could battle against Verstappen like Hamilton did in 2021.

The first three races of the 2022 season provided enough evidence that if Leclerc had a competitive machinery, he could go toe to toe against Verstappen and beat him as well. That happened at the Saudi Arabian GP, with Leclerc falling just short.

Although, in hindsight, the battle was short-lived, as Leclerc's title campaign capitulated, but the battle between Verstappen and the Monagesque left everyone thinking the future is in safe hands.

The level of wheel-to-wheel racing between the two and the kind of precision and aggression shown by both proved that the next crop of drivers is ready to compete at the top if they get the opportunity.

#2 Charles Leclerc vs Lewis Hamilton vs Sergio Perez (F1 British GP)

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain

Charles Leclerc, on old tyres, put on a masterclass of defence against Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez (both on fresh tyres) at Silverstone this season. During the final safety car period, Hamilton and Perez pitted for fresh tyres, while Leclerc was left out on used tyres.

During the safety car restart, Leclerc was compromised, as he had both Hamilton and Perez ready to pounce. What ensued was a battle that continued for multiple laps as the three drivers exchanged positions. That included a double overtake from Hamilton at the start-finish straight, followed by Perez and Leclerc getting the jump on the Mercedes driver in the first sector.

To add to that was the electrifying commentary from David Croft, whose energy matched the action on the track and amplified the experience for anyone watching the race live. That was exceptional racing through and through and was one of the biggest highlights of the season.

Leclerc did eventually lose position to Perez and Hamilton but the fact that he was able to keep them behind for long made the battle stand out.

#1 Kevin Magnussen's pole position (F1 Brazilian GP)

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice & Qualifying

F1 loves a feel-good story, and the race in Brazil delivered one for Haas. Kevin Magnussen, who had almost given up on a career in the sport and was preparing for endurance racing at the start of the year, got a new lease of life with the American team at the start of the season.

The season saw him score a point and for a change, smile and have fun while racing. Arguably one of the biggest highlights of the season and his career came in mixed conditions in Sao Paulo.

The Haas driver's first lap where he was the only one to nail every corner of the lap was good enough for pole. While extenuating circumstances like George Russell beaching his Mercedes and bringing out the red flag worked for Magnussen, it does not undermine the fact that the Dane put together the fastest lap when it was needed.

For a driver who was not even looking forward to racing in the sport any more and for a team that waslast in 2021, it could not have been a sweeter gift.

Poll : 0 votes