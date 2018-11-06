Top 5 F1 races of the Pirelli era

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 53 // 06 Nov 2018, 23:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Love it or hate it, the black stuff that attaches the car to the ground has always been the point of debate ever since Pirelli became the sole tyre manufacturer. Ever since Pirelli joined the sport, it has evoked a varied range of emotions - it has gone from being credited for turning the sport into a spectacle to being blamed for turning the sport into a farce.

But now, rumors are circulating of new manufacturers showing interest in supplying tyres in Formula One, and Pirelli's only condition of sticking to the sport is to not get involved in tyre wars with other manufacturers. So it's not inconceivable that Pirelli could bid farewell to Formula One and be replaced by some other manufacturer.

Whenever it does end, it can't be denied that the Pirelli era, which started in 2011, has produced some amazing races. Even though most of them have been dominated first by Red Bull and then by Mercedes, there have been quite a few races when something amazing was witnessed.

A wet race, a huge crash, safety car, extenuating circumstances - all of them somewhere or the other contributed to producing a spectacle that was worth remembering. It would be remiss to forget that this era witnessed some great drives by Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and many others on the grid.

Drives like the one by Verstappen in the rain in Brazil, or Alonso's win in the rain in Malaysia, Hamilton's win from the back of the grid in Germany this year or Vettel's impressive run of nine wins in 2013 - there have been many races worth talking about and are worth remembering. But none of these races made the cut for this list; here are the ones that did:

#5 Canadian Grand Prix 2011

Never give up, Jenson Button said

This race had everything you could ask for - rain, safety car, collision, red flags, teammates colliding, the winner taking the win on the last lap of the race. Yes, all of it happened.

After the race, Jenson Button had only thing to say and for sure he personified it that day - "Never give up".

Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong for Button on that day. He crashed into his teammate, then got a penalty for speeding during safety car, which dropped him to the back. Then he collided with Alonso and suffered a puncture, which led to another visit to the pits and again dropped him down to last.

What didn't go wrong for Button was his motivation and speed as he climbed his way up the field and coerced an error from Vettel on the very last lap which handed him the win.

1 / 5 NEXT