Top 5 smallest race-winning margins in F1

It is very rare that we get a photo finish in F1 when it comes to deciding the race winner for a Grand Prix.

But there have been a few instances in the past when the margin for a race win has been excruciatingly close between the drivers. Here are the top five smallest race-winning margins in F1.

1971 F1 Italian GP

As per Autosport, the 1971 Italian Grand Prix remains the closest finish in F1's history.

In the series' final visit to Monza before the introduction of its chicanes, it was Peter Gethin who took the win. Gethin took the win from Ronnie Peterson, Francois Cevert, Mike Hailwood, and Howden Ganley after they all came out pretty close from the Parabolica and had a drag race. Gethin won with a margin of 0.01s from Peterson and crossed the line within 0.061s of his rivals.

2002 Austrian GP

The Austrian GP remains one of the most controversial Grand Prix in history as it saw the lead change hands on the last corner between Michael Schumacher and Ruben Barrichello.

The Brazilian was instructed by his team, Ferrari, to let his teammate Schumacher through so that the win would aid his title chances. Barrichello followed the team orders and let Schumacher through on the last corner, letting him win the race by 0.1s.

2002 US GP

Michael Schumacher repaid the favor of the 2002 Austrian GP as he staged a photo finish for the Ferrari F1 team as Ruben Barrichello took home the win in Indianapolis with a margin of 0.011s.

2010 Singapore GP

It was a nail-biting battle between Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel throughout the whole race as the two championship rivals tried to win a very crucial race in the 2010 season.

The Spaniard started from pole position ahead of his young German charge and it stayed that way until the end despite the Red Bull driver's many attempts at an overtake. Alonso crossed the line just 0.248s ahead of Vettel to take home the win.

2012 Monaco GP

In arguably the best F1 season of all time, Mark Webber became the sixth different driver to win in as many races after he started from pole position ahead of Nico Rosberg.

The race saw some great racing and drama throughout but it was the Aussie who won the race with a margin of just half a second over Rosberg, in a race in which the front four drivers finished 1.3s of each other.